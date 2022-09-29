Sekong Villagers to be Compensated For Losing Land to Dam Construction

Over 20 families in Khanmaknao village, Xanamxay district, Sekong province, will be compensated for losing their land to a hydropower project on the Sekong River.

The villagers will receive at least LAK 3.8 billion, according to a report stated by the Deputy Governor of Attapeu province, Thanouxay Bansalith during a visit to the under-construction dam.

It is estimated that during the first phase of construction, 22 households will lose 14 hectares of land on which they reside permanently or grow their crops.

During the second phase of construction, individuals holding permanent land use rights to six hectares of land and temporary land use rights to 18 hectares of land, as well as households cultivating crops on more than 11 hectares of land, will be compensated with a total of LAK 1.8 billion.

Villagers with temporary land use rights for nine hectares will be compensated with LAK 2 billion by the developer.

Mr. Thanouxay, the Head of the Sekong A dam’s public relations and property compensation committee, and other high-ranking officials were informed about the amount that will be compensated to the villagers who were affected.

The Sekong A dam is located 45 Km from the provincial capital and will have an electricity generating capacity of 86MW. V&H Corporation (Lao) Co., Ltd. is in charge of the project and signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2010 for building the dam. It’s estimated that the construction of the dam will cost at least USD 152 million.