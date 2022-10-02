Hundreds Killed in Indonesian Football Stadium Stampede

At least 129 people died in a stampede at a football match in Indonesia on Saturday in one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.

Horrifying footage depicts brawls breaking out between supporters of two rival Indonesian Premier League football teams at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang City on Saturday evening.

Police said in a statement today that supporters of Arema FC stormed the pitch after their team lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya.

After two officers were killed, tear gas was fired into crowds to force spectators to return to their seats. Hundreds of onlookers subsequently fled to an exit gate to flee the gas, with some choking in the commotion and many trampled to death.

Social media videos depict spectators climbing over fences to escape. Separate footage appears to show dead bodies on the ground.

East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters that 300 people were rushed to nearby hospitals.

“Thirty-four people died inside the stadium and the rest died in hospital,” Mr. Afinta said.

Football violence is commonplace in Indonesia, and the country’s football association says it is investigating the incident.

Indonesia’s President Widodo has called for the event to be the “last soccer tragedy in the nation,” according to reports, ordering all games suspended pending an investigation.