Lao Mountain Coffee Wins Continental Award at World Coffee Challenge in Spain

Renowned Laos coffee brand “Lao Mountain Coffee” has won an award at the World Coffee Challenge in Spain.



The Lao Mountain Coffee “Peaberry” blend took second place in the Continental Awards for Asia at the competition, which was held in Ourense, Spain from 29-30 September.

Over 34 countries participated in the World Coffee Challenge competition, which brought together coffee growers from different countries with the aim of promoting the quality of coffee grown at origin, a product that promotes sustainability and business ethics.

The best coffee producers from South and Central America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania came together to educate consumers about coffee and help producers understand market expectations, create awareness of geographical designations in coffee-growing territories, and protect locally processed products.

The event was attended by over 6,000 people, according to the organizer.

Lao Mountain Coffee represented Laos at the event, sending its finest coffees from the Bolaven Plateau in Paksong to the competition.

The award-winning Peaberry features a naturally occurring phenomenon that sees a mutation grow inside the coffee cherry, known as “peaberry.” The mutation is seen in only 5-10% of the world’s coffee beans, and the rarity makes them more expensive.

Founder Steve Feldschneider started Lao Mountain Coffee in 2001 with a simple, locally made roaster working out of his home. He has dedicated the last several years to the art of roasting coffee and building one of SE Asia’s premier coffee businesses.