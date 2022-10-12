Laos Qualifies for the Final of AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023

Under the leadership of head coach Kanlaya Sysomvang, the Laos U17 football team has made it to the final of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023. Laos played three matches in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and finished their stint with two wins and a loss a few days ago.

The Lao team played their first match against Iran and lost the match with a score of 0-5 on 5 October.

Despite the first loss, the Lao team never gave up and jumped back very quickly when they played against Hong Kong in the second match on 7 October. Two Lao strikers Sayfon Keohanam and Peter Phanthavong scored two goals each. Another goal was credited to the defender.

The team surprised Lao football fans all over the country with the 5-0 win over Hong Kong, earning their first three points.

When it came to the final match against the host Kyrgyzstan on Sunday, the team’s consistent hard work paid off. They were able to play according to the coach’s guidance and ultimately won again with a score of 2-1, which made them qualify for the final AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023. Lao main striker Peter Phanthavong contributed by scoring a crucial goal in this match as well.

Laos is one of the six second-placed teams that has made it to the final of AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023.