Champasack to Develop Areas Around Two Waterfalls for Tourism

Khon Phapheng and Somphamit or Li Phi falls will be developed with an estimated construction value of USD 500,000.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security, Gen. Vilay Lakhamfong, Mr. Malaythong Kommasith, Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Mr. Li Xiang, President of Sithandone Joint Development Company witnessed the handover ceremony of Khon Phapeng and Somphamit falls last week.

Sithandone Joint Development Company will take on various tasks associated with the development of the two tourism locations in four phases.

Facilities near the two waterfalls that have been broken will be repaired so that they can be used by tourists and visitors.

A parking lot will also be constructed alongside restaurants, hotels and resorts in an area of 51-hectare. The estimated value of the project is USD 500,000 and when completed it will accommodate 5,000 visitors per day.

The project also aims to build an amusement park in the area, alongside museums, science halls, and resorts in an 125-hectare area. Sithandone is on the lookout for investors to help in the execution of their ambitious plans.

Once the development of the area is completed, the top priority would be recruit capable and hardworking staff to welcome guests and make them feel comfortable during the stay. Employees will receive training in foreign language skills in English and Chinese to help them communicate effectively with tourists.

In August this year, the Sithandone special economic zone began the construction of two major development projects in Four Thousand Islands.