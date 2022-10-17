Laos to Get Support From Vietnam Post in Digital Transformation

Lao Post Cooperation will receive assistance from its Vietnam counterpart in digital transformation and the use of digital platforms in postal services, the General Director of the Vietnam Post Corporation Mr. Chu Quang Hao said last week.

The Lao Ministry of Technology and Communication delegation led by the minister Mr. Boviengkham Vongdara, visited Hanoi on 10 October, where he met Mr. Chu Quang Hao. The latter said that the cooperation between the two nations will help in developing digital services and e-commerce in the region.

He also informed that Vietnam Post will assist in improving advertising along with highlighting Lao products on the Vietnamese e-commerce platform Postmart.vn.

The cooperation agreement was signed on the 60th Anniversary of Laos and Vietnam’s diplomatic ties last month.

Mr. Hao expressed his hope that, with the help of the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and the Lao Ministry, the two firms can strengthen their bilateral collaboration and make it a bright point in their respective nations’ ties.

Thanh also suggested creating new opportunities for collaboration in areas such as postal finance, e-commerce, and digital services.

Minister Boviengkham Vongdara praised the cooperation between Vietnam Post and Lao Post, adding that there are several prospects for collaboration, particularly in logistics and product delivery.

He was optimistic that Vietnam Post will assist its Lao counterpart in digital transformation in the future, and that the two sides will strengthen connections in additional areas to quickly achieve the set targets and contribute to the friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.