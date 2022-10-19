Govt. Green Lights Feasibility Study for Clean Energy Project

The government has recently approved the conducting of a feasibility study on clean energy development in three northern provinces by CGN Energy Technology (Laos) Co., Ltd.

On Monday, the Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Ms. Phonevanh Outhavong, and the President of CGN Energy Technology, Mr. Dai Hong Gai signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the six-month study to be carried out in Phongsaly, Oudomxay, and Luang Namtha provinces.

The ceremony also saw participation from the Minister of Planning and Investment Mr. Khamjen Vongphosi, Minister of Energy and Mines Mr. Davong Phonkeo, as well as the Chinese Ambassador to Laos, guests, and related parties.

At the signing ceremony, Ms. Phonevanh discussed the importance of energy development in Laos due to its existing natural resources, which could contribute to its economy and also be useful to the public.

She also noted that signing the MOU is an important step for the company to coordinate with the relevant central and local sectors to determine the scope and the possibility, for a feasibility study for development of clean energy projects in the three northern provinces.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment authorized a feasibility study regarding maritime management and development and another study was also approved to look at the development of agriculture and tourism in Attapeu province.