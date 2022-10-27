Police Search for Suspect Who Shot a Man in Vientiane Province

Police are investigating and looking for a suspect who shot a man to death on Monday in Kasy District, Vientiane Province.

Lao News Security reports that a 47-year-old resident of Kasy District was shot on the commute to his animal farm.

Police arrived at the scene and found the man dead near his motorbike with seven machine gun bullets scattered around him and seven other bullets in nearby areas.

The man was shot in his arms, face, and other parts of the body, and 10 bullets were fired at him.

There has been a rapid increase in the number of murders being committed in Laos and just this week a soldier from Camp 208 killed his partner and son at their home in Kaysone Phomvihane District, Savannakhet Province on Tuesday.