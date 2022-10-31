Russia Starts Direct Flight to Laos from Vladivostok to Vientiane

The first flight operated by Ural Airlines flying non-stop from Vladivostok, Russia, landed at Wattay International Airport on Saturday evening.

The flight was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Mr. Viengsavanh Siphandone, Russian Ambassador to Laos H.E. Mr. Vladimir A. Kalinin, and his delegation.

Going forward, an Airbus A320neo will be plying every Saturday between Vladivostok to Vientiane, and flight time will be 6 hours and 25 minutes. The round-trip fare is approximately 115,000 rubles (USD 1,869).

Around 117 passengers were aboard the first flight and if this number increases substantially Ural Airlines is likely to operate at least two weekly flights, possibly with a larger aircraft, to meet the demand.

Several Lao students who traveled on the flight took to social media to say how excited they were to have a direct flight to their home country. The opening of this flight route will also help in boosting business and tourism between both countries.