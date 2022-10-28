Laos, Russia Consider Launching Direct Flights to Promote Tourism

Laos and Russia are in talks about launching direct flights, hoping to bolster tourism between the two countries.



On 27 October, Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Ounthuang Khaophanh, welcomed the head of the Russian Science and Cultural Centre of Laos Mr. Radkov Alexander Vasilyevich to discuss launching a direct flight between Laos’s Vientiane Capital, and the Russian city of Vladivostok.

The Deputy Minister gave a warm reception to Mr. Radkov and his team. He considered this a great opportunity to strengthen the bond between the two nations, especially through cooperation in the field of tourism.

Mr. Radkov expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Minister for his hospitality and believed that the meeting will enhance economical cooperation between both countries. It would also reinforce their long-time humanitarian engagement alongside cultural and tourism exchange.

Mr. Radkov stated in the meeting that most Russian tourists enjoy traveling to Southeast Asia for holidays, particularly Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia etc. because of good flight connectivity. However, due to the lack of direct flights, they find it difficult to visit Laos, which has just made it to National Geographic’s list of 25 Breathtaking Places to See in 2023.

Recently, Laos has also been listed among the 20 best places to visit in January 2023 by UK’s leading independent travel magazine, Wanderlust. It is the top ASEAN country on the list, coming in sixth place, while Vietnam was placed on the 8th rank. Laos has already seen over one million tourists this year.