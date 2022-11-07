The Club x Tap & Go promote “Everyone’s NFT”

Connecting members with the Metaverse

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 November 2022 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) – As emerging Web 3.0 technology and the Metaverse rapidly gain popularity, Hong Kong as an international financial hub has in recent years been proactive in expanding innovative technologies to drive its development into a global virtual asset centre. Furthering the application of its strengths, the city has demonstrated its vibrant, blooming fintech ecosystem to markets worldwide. Committed to driving Hong Kong’s fintech growth, HKT’s loyalty programme and digital ventures arm – The Club is launching a personalised NFT (non-fungible token) for its members to get an early taste of NFT experience.

The campaign allows The Club members to personally take part in the design of a tailored pixelated NFT that reflects their own style. The Club members can upload a half-body portrait or profile photo of themselves or their loved ones and input their preferred colour and accessories such as hats or glasses. The provided information and photo will be used as inspiration to mint a unique NFT, which is viewable on OpenSea, making it an ideal gift or highly memorable collectible.

Clive Chow, Chief Operating Officer of The Club, said, “As a digital industry leader, The Club has always been striving to bring the latest technological experiences to every one of our members. ‘Everyone’s NFT’ aims to facilitate the public’s entry into the new Metaverse era instead of rendering it a distant dream. Going forward, we will continue to envision novel ideas to explore the innovative future of the Metaverse with our members.”

From 1 to 23 November 2022, the first 50 members of The Club to make an eligible net purchase amount equalled to or over HK$3,000 in one single transaction on the Club Shopping platform, enter the designated promo code and settle payment with the Tap & Go1 mobile wallet2 are eligible to receive a personalised NFT for free3. Available while stocks last. For details, please visit The Club website: https://www.theclub.com.hk/shopping/en/lc/promotions/everyonesnftpromotion.html .

For Tap & Go service details and to open an account, please visit the Tap & Go website at or call the Tap & Go service hotline at +852 2888 0000.

Tap & Go is operated by HKT Payment Limited (Stored Value Facilities Licence Number: SVF0002) and is subject to its relevant terms and conditions (https://www.tapngo.com.hk/eng/tnc.html). Applicable to payment made by the Tap & Go Mastercard card under a Tap & Go primary account or a Tap & Go Consumption Voucher Scheme account (not applicable to purchases settled via Apple Pay or Google Pay). Terms and conditions apply; please visit https://www.theclub.com.hk/shopping/en/lc/promotions/everyonesnftpromotion.html. HKT Payment Limited accepts no liability for the quality of or any other matters relating to goods, products and/or services provided by The Club or Club Shopping.

About HKT

HKT (SEHK: 6823) is Hong Kong’s premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator. Its fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services offer a unique quadruple-play experience. HKT meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, enterprise solutions, FinTech, e-commerce, big data analytics, media entertainment including the provision of interactive pay-TV services, and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting and contact centres.

HKT is the first local mobile operator to launch a true 5G network in Hong Kong with differentiated value-added services. Backed by its substantial holding of 5G spectrum across all bands and a robust and extensive fibre backhaul infrastructure, HKT is committed to providing comprehensive 5G network coverage across the city.

HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, Internet of Things (“IoT”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and contribute to Hong Kong’s development into a smart city. Riding on its massive loyal customer base, HKT has also built a digital ecosystem integrating its loyalty programme, e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, FinTech and HealthTech services. The ecosystem deepens HKT’s relationship with its customers, thereby enhancing customer retention and engagement.

About The Club

The Club is HKT’s customer loyalty program and digital ventures arm. Anyone can join the program for free and enjoy the rewards, privileges, and services such as online shopping, travel, insurance, and CSR. Members can earn Clubpoints from spending through The Club’s digital services, designated HKT affiliate services, or partnered merchants. Clubpoints can be used to redeem rewards or deduct spending on the various The Club digital services. For more information about The Club, please visit theclub.com.hk or call The Club’s hotline at +852 183 3000.