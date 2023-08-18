Bokeo Authorities Seize 720 Kg of Meth Pills as Drug Traffickers Evade Capture

Bokeo Province authorities seized 720 kg of Methamphetamine pills last week and confiscated two pick-up trucks, while the drivers responsible for trafficking the drugs are still on the run.

According to a report from the Suppression and Anti-Narcotics Department of Bokeo Provincial Police, last week’s operation was prompted by a resident’s tip-off about suspected drug trafficking activities. Acting swiftly on the information, the provincial authorities commenced an investigation, which led them to uncover the drug smugglers’ operation by the river in Sidonmeuang village.

After noticing the authorities, the traffickers took advantage of the night’s darkness and quickly fled the scene, leaving their vehicles behind. The report suggests that 5–10 gunshots could be heard during the chase, but it is unknown who fired the bullets.

The authorities then searched the two vehicles where they discovered 720 packages of methamphetamine pills weighing 720 kilograms, a vehicle registration book, license plate, and driver’s license of a man named Akong, and loan documents of a woman named Chanfong. Both individuals are residents of the Tonpheung District.

The seized contraband and related items have been handed over to the Bokeo Provincial Police’s Suppression and Anti-Narcotics Department for further investigation. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies continue to intensify their efforts to locate the drug smugglers and anyone potentially connected to this illicit activity.

Last month, Tonpheung police in Bokeo province detained two suspects for transporting 2.8 million methamphetamine tablets across the Mekong River from Myanmar.