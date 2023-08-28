Dengue Fever in Laos Surpass 23,000 Cases, 14 Deaths Reported

The number of dengue fever cases in Laos reached 23,432 on Sunday, with 14 deaths reported nationwide. This is an increase of 101 cases from the previous day.



A report from the Center of Information and Education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health found that Oudomxay province reported the highest number of dengue cases this year at 4,508, followed by Khammouane with 3,330 cases, Vientiane Capital with 2645 cases, Luang Prabang with 2,566 cases, and Savannakhet at 2,396 cases.

Although Oudomxay saw the highest number of cases, only one death was reported in the province. Bolikhamxay reported five deaths this year, the highest for any province, while Vientiane Capital and Savannakhet saw two deaths each.

The number of dengue fever cases in the country has increased significantly in recent weeks. In early August, the total number of cases was 18,337, indicating an increase of more than 5,000 cases within a month.

Although the number of dengue fever cases this year is higher than the same period last year, the number of deaths is lower. There were 23,432 cases and 14 deaths on 27 August of this year, compared to 20,689 cases and 17 deaths on 27 August 2022.

The Ministry of Health attributed the increase in dengue fever cases to several factors, including the start of the monsoon season and the lack of public awareness about the disease.

People with dengue may experience a sudden onset of fever, a severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, and a rash. In severe cases, the disease can progress to hemorrhagic fever, which could also prove to be fatal.

Health officials have called on residents to take steps to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in their area, such as clearing out any stagnant water around their homes and workplaces, using mosquito nets when sleeping, and applying insect repellent from time to time.