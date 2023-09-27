Celebrating Lao coffee and promoting a safe work environment in the supply chain.

International Coffee Day is back and bigger than ever. The day is an opportunity to celebrate our love for coffee while also recognizing the hard work and sacrifices made by those who make it possible.

This year’s theme focuses on raising awareness and ‘promoting the right to a safe and healthy working environment in the coffee supply chain’.

International Coffee Day is a global event that brings together coffee enthusiasts, businesses and consumers to celebrate the love for coffee and raise awareness about its impact on sustainable development.

In Laos, the sixth edition of International Coffee Day will be marked in Vientiane on 29-30 September and 1 October, and in Luang Prabang from 27–29 October.

International Coffee Day 2023 in Laos aims to build and stimulate the Lao coffee enthusiasts’ community, represent the entire Lao coffee supply chain, promote green growth through coffee, facilitate interprofessional dialogue and solutions, and attract the

attention of tourists.

These events are supported by the Project to Reinforce the Commercial Capacity of Coffee (PRCC) in Northern Laos, a partnership between the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and Agence Française de Developpement (AFD) aimed at strengthening the coffee industry and promoting sustainable development principles in Laos.

The European Union (EU) has also teamed up with AFD to sponsor the International

Coffee Day, based on its growing support for the Lao coffee sector, focusing on the entire coffee value chain, from production to consumption and exports, with the aim of improving the livelihoods of coffee farmers and laborers and preserving the environment.

Events organized in Laos to mark International Coffee Day 2023 are supported by various other development partners and the public and private sectors.

The Vientiane Center shopping mall and the Luang Prabang Chamber of Commerce and Industry are the hosts for the two coffee events.

Development partners supporting these events include the International Trade Centre, the UK Trade Partnerships Program, the United States Department of Agriculture, Winrock International, the International Labor Organization, Oxfam, and CARE International in Laos.

The Lao Coffee Association, Lao Coffee Culture (a network of people who love coffee), the Bolaven Plateau Coffee Producers Cooperative, and Coffee-Fix, among others, have also provided valuable support.

Attendees can look forward to exploring the rich flavors and aromas of high-quality Lao coffee, gaining invaluable knowledge through interactive sessions, participating in stimulating panel discussions, and building meaningful connections within the coffee

community.

The events will also shed light on the ethical and sustainable practices that underpin the coffee industry, fostering a deeper appreciation of the role of coffee in Laos’ development.