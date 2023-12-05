Lao Airlines, Vietjet Elevate Collaboration in Passenger Comfort, Technical Assistance

Laos’ biggest airline, Lao Airlines, has recently formalized a collaboration with Vietjet, Vietnam’s leading low-cost airline, aimed at bolstering mutual efforts in passenger and cargo travel between the two neighboring nations.

The agreement, inked on 4 December at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane Capital, witnessed the presence of prominent figures, including Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Laos’ National Assembly Vice Chairman Sounthone Xayachak, accompanied by their respective delegations.

The upgrade to a comprehensive partnership aims at extending the cooperation’s scope to encompass critical domains such as aircraft maintenance and technical support. This expansion promises a heightened level of standardization and efficiency in operations for both airlines.

The airlines have also committed to collaboration in seat exchanges, incorporating an interline flight agreement and a codeshare agreement.

The interline flight agreement facilitates seamless coordination of passengers across multiple airlines, eliminating the need for re-checking or baggage management during stopovers. Meanwhile, the codeshare agreements enable airlines to operate flights on behalf of one another, utilizing the partner airline’s flight code.

The enhanced partnership followed a contract for aircraft repair and maintenance signed between the two airlines in July, which saw Vietjet entrust Lao Airlines with the repair of its aircraft on 17 occasions.

Lao Airlines initiated direct flights between Laos and Vietnam on 30 March, marking the inauguration of the flight route between Vientiane Capital and Danang. While the Vietnamese carrier will open a direct flight route between Vientiane Capital and Ho Chi Minh City with four flights a week by Febraury 2024.

This strategic partnership signifies a significant stride forward in the aviation landscape of the region.