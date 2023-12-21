3P Media, Official Media Sales Representative of Google in Laos

3P Media is now the Official Media Sales Representative of Google in Laos and Brunei, marking our entry into Southeast Asia as a go-to-market specialist for global advertising platforms. Since 2022, 3P Media has represented Google in Sri Lanka, supporting 750+ clients to grow their businesses with Google Ads.

3P Media is a subsidiary of Roar Global, a media and advertising company that operates across media resales for leading digital platforms in the APAC region as well as content solutions for brands.

“We are pleased with our partnership with 3P Media in Laos and Brunei where there is massive potential to grow the digital ads ecosystem. This partnership will help us bring more comprehensive services and ad support to local advertisers across the different Google tools and solutions,” Bhavana Moryani, Head of Agency of Google APAC, said.



3P Media recognizes its pivotal role in the nascent digital marketing landscape of Laos and is committed to educating and empowering businesses. Leading up to a soft launch of operations, the 3P Media team has actively engaged with the advertising sector and prominent brands. These efforts are spearheaded by Ama Silva, Country Head, and Viravout Xaygnaboun, Senior Account Manager at 3P Media Laos, who are based in Vientiane.



“During my visits this year, I have witnessed Laos’ untapped potential, especially as a mobile-first country that boasts affordable data rates and impressive internet speeds. With a lack of formal television infrastructure, YouTube has emerged as a preferred consumption platform. Our goal is to nurture this market by educating stakeholders about the extraordinary power of Google Ads. The reception thus far has been extremely positive, and we eagerly anticipate initiating our operations,” said Prash Balakrishnan, Regional Media Sales Director at Roar Global and Head of 3P Media.

In an exciting milestone, 3P Media recently conducted a series of workshops in Laos for Lao Ford City, Lao Brewery, Express Food Group (EFG), OneX, and four leading advertising agencies, namely RDK, Digital Monkey, J&C, and ERA Communications. These informative sessions were centered around ‘YouTube for efficient brand awareness and lead generation.’ Participants also gained valuable insights into the digital landscape, accompanied by inspiring case studies. The workshops received outstanding feedback from all participants, highlighting 3P Media’s expertise and ability to engage audiences effectively.

“In the months ahead, we are eager to fully engage with businesses and agencies, assisting them with their Google Ads strategies for the upcoming year, 2024. We are also planning to host more public and client-specific workshops to provide insights, tools, and bridge knowledge gaps. As Google’s official media sales partner, our goal is to offer strategic solutions to clients and foster growth and resilience in Laos’ digital marketing industry,” says Ama Silva, Country Head of 3P Media Laos.

Backed by a team of certified Google Ads experts, 3P Media is committed to empowering clients across industries such as travel, hospitality, retail, and e-commerce. Through exclusive webinars, workshops, and in-person consultations, businesses will gain the skills and knowledge to create, execute, and monitor campaigns on Google’s platforms. Clients receive comprehensive Google Ads training that covers tools such as search Ads, Display Ads, YouTube Ads, Performance Max, Google Analytics, and conversion optimization, as well as strategies for remarketing.

As we embark on this exciting venture in Laos, we remain committed to our mission to enable global advertising platforms to enter and grow their presence in the APAC region and help businesses thrive in the digital economy through effective advertising.

To find out how Google Ads help you advance your business goals, reach out to 3P Media here. For updates on the latest Google Ads products, 3P Media webinars, and success stories, follow 3P Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.



