Laos Welcomes Over 1 Million Tourists in First Quarter of 2024

Laos is targeting a significant increase in tourism in 2024, with over 1 million foreign tourists already welcomed in the first three months of the year. The top arrival was from Thailand, with 337,689 visitors, according to the Tourism Development Department of the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

With Thailand remaining the leading source of visitors to Laos, Vietnam came second with 263,160 arrivals in the first quarter of 2024. China, the Republic of Korea, and the United States follow closely behind, highlighting the country’s appeal to a diverse range of international tourists.

ASEAN countries alone recorded a total visitors of 620,250 while the accumulated numbers of visitors were from Asia and the Pacific. Other contributors include countries from Europe totaling 84,788 visitors, 35,191 visitors from the Americans, and only 2,539 visitors from Africa and Middle East countries combined

Laos’s appeal as a travel destination has been recognized by various travel magazines, which have lauded it as an attractive destination for “slow travel.” Its cultural attractions, outdoor experiences, and timeless charm have been singled out as key draws for tourists seeking a unique and authentic travel experience.

The Lao government is optimistic about the future of tourism in the country and aims to host at least 4.6 million international tourists in 2024, generating an estimated revenue of 1.3 billion USD. With its diverse attractions and commitment to sustainable tourism practices, Laos is poised to emerge as a leading travel destination in Southeast Asia.

To achieve its tourism goals for 2024, Laos has implemented short-term and long-term strategies to enhance its competitiveness in the region. These strategies are expected to not only boost tourism but also contribute significantly to the country’s economic recovery and development.

Laos’s tourism sector is seeing promising growth, with the Visit Laos Year 2024 campaign playing an important role in attracting visitors and displaying the country’s art, culture, and traditions. The campaign aims to not only promote tourism but also to educate tourists about Laos’s history and the sustainable use of its natural resources