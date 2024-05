Redress Design Award 2024 Finalists Announced, Competing For Tommy Hilfiger Retail Project

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 May 2024 – Environmental NGO Redress announces the 10 Finalist designers of the Redress Design Award 2024, who are now vying for the career-changing First Prize with 2024 Exclusive Fashion Sponsor, Tommy Hilfiger: the opportunity to join the Tommy Hilfiger team and work on a sustainable design project for retail. In September 2024, the Finalists will present their outfits made from textile waste at a high-profile runway show in Hong Kong. The Redress Design Award, the world’s leading sustainable fashion design competition, is supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the Lead Sponsor.

Victor Tsang, Head of CreateHK, said, “Congratulations to the 10 Finalists of the Redress Design Award 2024, a vital platform for building up the next generation to transform the fashion industry towards circularity. May these talented designers enjoy every success in the runway show and future endeavours.”

Marc Gianneschi, Senior Vice President, Tommy Hilfiger Asia Pacific, and Redress Design Award 2024 Judge, said, “We believe tomorrow’s fashion should Waste Nothing and Welcome All. Under our sustainability vision, Tommy for Tomorrow, our brand has ambitions to ensure that all our products contribute to the circular economy throughout the product lifecycle by 2030. With circular design being a key pillar to this, we believe in making it the norm. That’s why we are proud to support emerging designers with Redress to make fashion more circular.”

Dr. Christina Dean, Founder of Redress, the Hong Kong-based, Asia-focused environmental NGO accelerating the transition to a circular fashion industry, said, “History has proven that necessity is the mother of invention. The fashion industry can’t brush its textile waste crisis under the carpet any longer. It’s urgent and essential to drive circularity into fashion. These emerging fashion designer finalists have no other option than to invent design solutions to waste.”

Every second, the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is landfilled or burned, and just 1% of clothing is recycled back into clothing[1]. On fashion’s current trajectory, compared to 2015, textile waste is estimated to increase by 60% by 2030[2] and the fashion industry is projected to use a quarter of the world’s carbon budget by 2050[3].

DESIGNERS’ JOURNEY TO THE GRAND FINAL

Selected from hundreds of competition applicants from 55 countries and regions, the chosen Finalists represent some of the best emerging sustainable design talent across the globe. The 10 Finalists are now working to bring their sustainable designs to life, tapping into textile waste streams such as a shredded military parachute and car seat covers.

Next up, the 10 Finalists will send their completed collections to Redress for a professional photoshoot with Vogue Hong Kong, with the garments safely delivered by DHL Express, the event’s official logistics partner. Redress is pleased to announce its partnership with DHL, a company which also shares its commitment to promoting sustainability in the fashion industry through strategic partnerships.

The Finalists who live abroad will then come to Hong Kong for an educational bootcamp filled with intensive design challenges to sharpen their skills in sustainable design. During their time in the city, they will be staying at Dash Living. Their experience culminates at the Grand Final Fashion Show in September 2024, where they will showcase their sustainable collections in front of local and international media, and where the winners, selected by experts, will be announced.

The Redress Design Award 2024 Finalists are: