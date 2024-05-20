US Ambassador Heather Variava Outlines Vision for Strengthening Relations with Laos

Heather Variava, the United States (US) Ambassador to Laos, who assumed her position in February this year, spoke with Lao media officials on 14 May in a press conference where she officially introduced herself and shared the vision for her three-year tenure in Laos with the public.

Born and raised in Iowa, US, Ambassador Variava considers herself “a traveler” with a strong love for the Southeast Asia (SEA) region. This is also evident from her previous foreign service work as Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, as well as Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d’Affaires at the US Mission to Indonesia and as US Consul General in Surabaya, Indonesia.

During the conference, Variava beamed with joy as she expressed her utmost gratitude, describing her mission in Laos as a dream coming true. “I have to say that I am very, very fortunate because I am living my dream.”

“My priority as ambassador is primarily to build and expand the US comprehensive partnership that was announced almost 10 years ago by President [Barack] Obama when he visited [Laos] in 2016,” said the ambassador as she outlined her tasks.

She continued, “First, I see that one of the most important ways the US can partner with Laos is by helping it to build its capacity, to build the capacity of its people, to make Laos a more prosperous, stable, independent, sovereign nation within Southeast Asia.”

Strengthening ASEAN Ties: US Support for Laos’s Chairmanship

Heather Variava further emphasized the significant value the United States places upon the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), highlighting the US’s full support for Laos as it chairs the ASEAN meetings this year under the theme of “Connectivity and Resilience.”

“We have provided laptops to Laos to use during the ASEAN chair year to support the staff and the visiting delegations as they come,” said the ambassador. “We have provided stationery and other supplies, again, to support Laos in a logistical sense when it comes to the ASEAN chair year.”

The US Ambassador also noted the arrival of several delegations from both the US government and private sectors to Laos. Variava specified that the support and collaboration between the US and ASEAN are “just getting started.” As stated by the ambassador, US senior officials are very much interested in holding meetings with Laos to further explore potential collaborations in its ASEAN chairmanship.

Acknowledging the Visit Laos Year 2024 campaign as the most important for Laos as ASEAN chair, the ambassador stressed the US’s support for the country in the area of tourism. She underscored how Americans are one of the top five contributors to tourism in Laos, noting that Laos’s cultural heritage is the country’s vital point in attracting tourists, especially those from the US. Variava believes that protecting the country’s cultural heritage would help Laos become an even more attractive tourism destination.

An example she brought up was when the US Embassy took part in the national handicraft branding event “in which the US Agency for International Development partnered with Laos to highlight and ensure the sort of protection of the cultural and intellectual property that is part of Laos’s rich cultural heritage.”

Advancing Health and Well-being: US Initiatives in Rural Laos

Apart from the support for Laos’s ASEAN chairmanship, the US Embassy also pays attention to issues on a smaller scale, the roots of which play a huge part in pushing Laos to prosperity—particularly focusing on children, especially those in rural areas where opportunities and access to health care are scarce.

Variava stated that the US has been cooperating with the Lao government to elevate the quality of life for rural residents, especially women and children. She mentioned the work of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which has contributed immensely in providing maternal and child health and nutrition. The support involves providing beneficial nutrition for mothers and babies, assisting them in accessing quality health care to help mothers raise their children safely, and ensuring young people have what they need to grow up healthy.

“We’ve devoted somewhere in the neighborhood of USD 40 million in that area in recent years. We also work with the government of Laos and the Ministry of Health, which is a great partner of ours in the areas of infectious diseases. So our Centers for Disease Control and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency help build Laos’s capacity to detect, prevent, and respond to infectious disease. And that could be COVID, malaria, HIV/AIDS, or any other new disease that might emerge.”

She also highlighted the attention the US has been giving to people with disabilities in Laos, which she personally considers one of her “serious responsibilities.”

“I would emphasize that all of our assistance goes to people with disabilities regardless of the cause of their disability.”

The ambassador noted the US’s assistance in helping people with disabilities in a practical approach, including providing prosthetics to those who need such equipment, all the way up to supporting those with disabilities to become more integrated into society to have economic opportunities and opportunities to start their own businesses.

By prioritizing economic collaboration, cultural preservation, health initiatives, and support for people with disabilities, Ambassador Variava is poised to make meaningful contributions to Laos’s development and its role within ASEAN. Her vision and proactive approach signal a promising future for the bilateral ties between the US and Laos, highlighting a shared commitment to prosperity, stability, and mutual respect.