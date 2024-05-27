Laos Festival Kicks Off in Tokyo, Promoting Lao Culture, Food

The 11th annual Laos Festival 2024 commenced in Tokyo, Japan on 25 May, aiming to showcase Lao culture, bolster the “Visit Laos Year 2024” campaign, and commemorate the 69th anniversary of Laos-Japan Diplomatic Relations.

Drawing a diverse crowd of officials and tourists from both nations, the event featured traditional Lao dances, music, and cultural experiences such as the Baci Ceremony and the Lao Rocket Festival “Boun Bung Fai.” Attendees also had the opportunity to see a variety of ethnic costumes from Laos.

Lao Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaket emphasized its pivotal role in fostering friendship and cultural exchange between Laos and Japan, marking one of the biggest Laos-related events in Japan.

Since its initiation in 2007, the festival has drawn approximately 180,000 people. Over the years, it has become a catalyst for tourism between both countries, facilitating an exchange of cultures among their peoples.

Japanese tourists have significantly contributed to Lao tourism, with over 9,300 Japanese visitors recorded in the first three months of this year, representing a more than 50 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, throughout 2023, a total of 24,824 Japanese tourists also visited Laos.