Savannakhet Plans Cultural Heritage Status for Two Iconic Landmarks

Officials in Savannakhet are planning to include two cultural tourist sites in the province including the Pha That Phon stupa and the Heuan Hin (Stone House) on Laos’ roster of officially recognized cultural heritage sites.

These landmarks are set for preservation and promotion. Oudone Bouthtavong, Head of the Information, Culture, and Tourism Office in Xayphouthong district, revealed that provincial authorities are in the process of securing the necessary approvals to grant cultural heritage status to these sites.

The Pha That Phon stupa holds profound significance for Buddhists across the country. Annually in February, Savannakhet hosts a grand celebration in honor of the stupa, attracting devotees from across Laos and neighboring nations. This festival not only upholds Lao customs but also injects vital income into the local economy.

Situated approximately 50 kilometers from Savannakhet town, the Pha That Phon stupa lies along Road No. 13 South or can be accessed via a shorter route along the Mekong River. Just 20 kilometers away, visitors can explore the Stone House.

For international travelers, entry into Laos is facilitated through various points, including the Second Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge, the Savan-Lao Bao border crossing, and Savannakhet International Airport. In a move to accommodate the influx of tourists, Lao Airlines has also resumed flights between Savannakhet Province and Thailand’s Bangkok, coinciding with Visit Laos Year 2024.

Savannakhet, positioned approximately 480 kilometers south from Vientiane, offers a variety of tourist attractions. Visitors can explore the Dong Ling (monkey forest), Tad Phalong, and Salen waterfalls, and enjoy treks through wildlife-protected areas.

Additionally, the province also provides some cultural highlights such as the Xayyaphoum and Taleo temples and the Hotay Pidok manuscript repository, with local villages offering the traditional festivals of the Phouthai ethnic group.

Annual festivities in Savannakhet include rocket and boat racing competitions and the Boun That Phonh stupa festival.