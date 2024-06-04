International Educators Gather in Vientiane to Boost Job Readiness, English Proficiency

The first-ever English Language Teaching and Job Readiness Forum at the Muong Thanh Luxury Vientiane Hotel on 30 May drew 120 educators from Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia, aiming to enhance the English learning curriculum for Lao students and better prepare them for the 21st-century workplace.

The event, hosted by the National University of Laos (NUOL), in collaboration with the Embassy of the United States (US) in Laos, began with traditional stage performances by NUOL students and an opening speech from the US Chargé d’Affaires to Laos, Michelle Outlaw.

“The forum is mainly to identify the role that English plays in the 21st-century workplace and how learners in three countries (Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia) are being prepared to use English efficiently and effectively in their future work,” Outlaw said.

In her speech, Outlaw also highlighted that many students struggle to apply their English knowledge and skills from school to their workplaces. However, she expressed optimism that the technological advancements in the post-COVID-19 era could “open doors to new possibilities and opportunities for both educators and learners alike.”

The event provided a platform for educators from the three countries to exchange ideas and potentially enhance international cooperation in education. Jerrold J. Frank, the Regional English Language Officer from the US Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam, also attended the forum. Frank’s role involves promoting English language learning across the Southeast Asia region.

“We have English language specialists that come and help design curriculums or advise people on best practices in developing English Language programs. We do a lot of teacher training. We support learners, we support teachers, and we have a lot of virtual resources as well,” explained Frank.

Frank praised the event’s organization and the enthusiasm of the participants, noting, “I enjoyed the event so much, and a lot of people have come to thank me for the opportunity. I personally don’t want the event to only last for two days. I hope that educators or influencers who get to know each other at the forum will keep in touch for future collaborations.”

While the US Embassy provided significant support, NUOL also played a crucial role in organizing and resourcing the event. “A lot of the resources were contributed by the National University of Laos because they’re the host. A lot of their human resources, a lot of their physical resources were contributed by them,” Frank acknowledged.

The forum also highlighted ongoing support from the US Embassy through the American Center, which offers free English courses of all levels. Gregory Aurit, Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy in Laos, emphasized the Center’s role in providing a conducive environment for English learning.

“Not only do we have English courses, but we have a lot of programs in English that would allow anybody to access and enjoy this way to practice,” said Aurit. “We have beginner-level programs, where people can come in, get one-on-one tutoring, and participate in language classes. There are a lot of intermediate-level courses, and those are ones that you can register for.”

“The American Center offers an English environment where you can feel maybe a little bit like you’re in another country and can really practice your English through all of those programs,” Aurit added.

Overall, the event fostered international cooperation and highlighted the critical role of English in today’s global workplace.