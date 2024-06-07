Major Road Enhancements in Vientiane to Boost Traffic Safety, Flow

In preparation for the upcoming ASEAN meetings in the capital, many roads in Vientiane are undergoing significant upgrades to enhance driving conditions and safety. The Vientiane Public Works and Transport Department is spearheading 19 road improvement projects, with several already completed.

As part of these efforts, a 1.6-kilometer stretch of road between Sikhai and the Arkard traffic lights in the Sikhottabong district has been freshly asphalted. Similar enhancements have been made to Sibounheuang Road and the road connecting Sokpaluang and the 23 Singha Park.

Currently, road crews are laying concrete on various routes, including the one between Wattay International Airport and Sikhai market, as well as the road linking Nongviengkham and Nathom villages in Xaythany district.

The improvement initiatives encompass resurfacing eleven roads with asphalt and paving seven others with concrete. Additionally, lane markings are being refreshed, and new traffic signs are being installed. These initiatives have received approval from the mayor of Vientiane.

Concrete will be laid on key routes such as the one from Wattay International Airport to Sikhai market, Khouvieng Road to the 103 Hospital, and Thongkang to Sangveuy temples, among others. Meanwhile, asphalt will cover roads between the Sidamduan, Thongsangnang, and Hongkaikeo traffic lights, and other key locations across Vientiane.

These upgrades aim to facilitate smoother traffic flow, particularly during rush hours and ultimately make driving in the Lao capital easier and safer.

Despite ongoing efforts, poor road conditions continue to pose a significant challenge in Laos. Recently, many social media users expressed outrage over the condition of a road near the National University of Laos in Vientiane Capital after witnessing a video depicting motorists slipping on the slippery surface.

Many users also voiced concerns about the quality of the repair work conducted during the rainy season, adding that this not only causes difficulties for both road users and constructors but also leads to poor-quality results.