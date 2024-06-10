Miss Universe Laos 2024: First Woman from Houaphanh to Compete on Global Stage

Phiranya “Miepooh” Thipphomvong, 28, from Houaphanh Province, has been crowned Miss Universe Laos 2024. The coronation took place on June 8 at the Saint Phila Convention Hall in Vientiane. Miepooh will now represent Laos in the global Miss Universe competition in Mexico later this year, becoming the first woman from Houaphanh to compete on the global stage.

As the 8th Miss Universe Laos, Miepooh has expressed a deep commitment to improving children’s lives through education.

“If I am chosen to be the new Miss Universe Laos 2024, I will provide an opportunity in education to children because providing such an opportunity to children will encourage them to work for a bright future and to be a part of the development of our nation,” Miepooh said in her speech during the final competition in Vientiane.

Miepooh has been advocating for quality education in Laos through her “We All Together” campaign. She has visited several schools in rural areas, donating educational materials and inspiring children by highlighting the importance of education for achieving professional success.

But the Miss’s interests go beyond beauty pageants and education. She is also passionate about acting and singing and has been pursuing all her passions since childhood. Over the years, she has worked hard to develop herself and is proud to have built a career, she commented.

This victory is the latest milestone in her ongoing efforts and dedication, following her first runner-up position in last year’s competition. For the win, Miepooh received LAK 180 million (USD 8,253), a crown, and various gift vouchers from the event’s sponsors. She also won a “Perfect Skin and Personality” award and a special award for the “Best Evening Gown”.

Other contestants include the first runner-up, Phoudthason Phimmakaisone from Xaysomboun Province, and the second runner-up, Soukthida Paseuth from Khammouane Province. Meanwhile, Panin Phoutsamay Keosuksit from Attapeu Province won the “popular vote” prize, while Namfon Keomany from Savannakhet Province received the “Smart Woman” award. Additionally, Maliny Inthavong from Salavanh Province won the title for “best national costume,” and Soukthida Paseuth also received the “best talent” award.