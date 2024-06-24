Lao Communities in United States Observes Two Lao Festivals in June

In June, the Lao community in the United States celebrated two major Lao-related events: Sabaidee Fest from 14 to 16 June and the Lao Food Festival on 22-23 June.

Sabaidee Fest, an annual Southeast Asian Music and Cultural Festival, was held at Prado Regional Park in Chino, California. The event showcased the diversity of underrepresented Asian communities through traditional music, fashion, and cuisine. Set in green areas with a lake, and camping accommodations, the three-day festival featured over 50 international artists from Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and the United States. Notable performers included Sophana, GX2, T’Jame Uno, Big Yai, Youd Salavan, P.A.P Beatband, Kong Huayrai, and Tha Kanit.

The festival also featured more than 25 food vendors from the Southeast Asia region, offering a variety of local cuisines.

The Lao Food Festival returned for its second year in San Diego, taking place at Mira Mesa Community Park on 22-23 June. The two-day event celebrated Lao food with more than 50 different vendors offering a variety of savory and sweet dishes. The festival included cooking contests and live demonstrations throughout the weekend.

In addition to the food, the event featured concerts on both days, with live bands, DJs, and performances by international and local artists, providing entertainment for all attendees.