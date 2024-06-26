Lao U-16 Team Excels at ASEAN Championship, Eyes Semi-Final Spot

The Lao U-16 national football team has demonstrated outstanding performance at the ASEAN U-16 Boys Championship tournament, paving the way for their qualification into the semi-finals.

Currently tied with host country Indonesia at 6 points in Group A, the Lao team holds second place due to goal-difference tiebreakers.

The winners of each group, along with the highest-ranked second-placed team across all groups, will proceed to the semi-final matches.

The team’s upcoming match against Indonesia on 27 June will be pivotal in determining their advancement to the next round. In their previous matches, they secured a 2-1 victory over Singapore on 24 June and opened the tournament with a strong 3-0 win against the Philippines on 21 June.

The U-16 Boys Championship, running from 21 June to 4 July in Indonesia, features teams from 12 countries divided into four groups. Group A includes Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, and Singapore, while Group B comprises Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Brunei. Group C consists of Thailand, Malaysia, Timor-Leste, and Australia.