Hundreds of Chinese Nationals Deported for Online Fraud in Lao SEZ

Lao police have deported 280 Chinese nationals to China for their alleged involvement in a widespread online fraud operation run out of an illegal call center in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Tonpheung district, Bokeo Province. This SEZ, renowned for its large casino and a favored destination among Chinese tourists and businessmen, served as the hub for these illicit activities.

During the crackdown, authorities seized 1,345 mobile phones and 458 desktop computers used in the fraudulent schemes.

The handover of these suspects occurred on 23 June at the Boten-Bohan border crossing in Luang Namtha Province and was supervised by the Deputy Director of the Immigration and Foreigners Management Police Department, Soutchai Inthongxay, and his Chinese counterpart.

This crackdown involves collaboration between security forces in the Golden Triangle SEZ, local police officials, and Chinese police.

In November 2023, a similar joint crackdown resulted in the arrest of 464 Chinese suspects across the same areas. Authorities seized five cars, numerous cell phones, and 16 sets of computers.

Additionally, in September 2023, Lao police deported 164 Chinese nationals involved in online fraud. These individuals, accused of defrauding Chinese citizens through cross-border telecommunications systems, were arrested across various locations in Laos, including 77 in Vientiane Capital, 46 in the Golden Triangle SEZ, 22 in Vientiane Province, and 19 in Savannakhet Province.