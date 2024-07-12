CDNetworks Aims to Fuel East Asian Businesses’ Global Expansion with Strategic Emerging Market Presences

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 July 2024 – CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, leverages its strategic presences in emerging markets like Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia to support the global expansion of East Asian businesses. Additionally, CDNetworks will boost its East Asian network capacity to enhance performance and reliability.

Strategic Presences in Emerging Markets

Southeast Asia : As a key market for global expansion, CDNetworks has long established its presence in Southeast Asia, becoming an indispensable component of the regional digital backbone. Its support capabilities demonstrated in this region not only help East Asian companies meet their expansion needs in Southeast Asia, but extend to the entire Asia-Pacific region.

: As a key market for global expansion, CDNetworks has long established its presence in Southeast Asia, becoming an indispensable component of the regional digital backbone. Its support capabilities demonstrated in this region not only help East Asian companies meet their expansion needs in Southeast Asia, but extend to the entire Asia-Pacific region. Latin America : Managing Tbps-level traffic through partnerships with nearly 40 ISPs and running 50 Points of Presence (PoPs), CDNetworks has robust presences throughout Latin America, and achieved 100% network coverage in key countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. This is particularly significant in areas that have strong cultural and industrial ties to East Asian countries.

Latin America, Middle East : Leveraging strong resources and enhanced network performance, CDNetworks can help East Asian businesses capitalize on their strengths in high-tech, integrate into the region’s digital transformation , while supporting them in delivering popular content like K-pop and J-pop to local audiences.



Facilitating Global Expansion through Enhanced Localization

In addition to efforts in emerging markets, CDNetworks focuses on enhancing localization in East Asia and target markets alike.

With dedicated local teams and long-term ISP partnerships, CDNetworks has achieved 100% network coverage and unparalleled performance in East Asia. To support East Asian businesses expanding overseas, CDNetworks plans to boost network capacity by several Tbps in East Asia.

Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales, states, “CDNetworks understands the unique needs of East Asian enterprises. Our experience in emerging markets and robust infrastructure enable us to provide essential support. We help companies in media, entertainment, gaming, and e-commerce seamlessly enter new territories with the reliability and scalability they need globally.”

