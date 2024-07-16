Laos, VietJet Sign Air Transport Agreement, Creating Over 2,000 Jobs

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and VietJet Airline have agreed to enhance air transportation between Laos and Vietnam, which is expected to create up to 2,500 new jobs in the aviation sector.

The two sides signed an agreement on 11 July in Vientiane Capital, with VietJet set to collaborate with the Department of Civil Aviation of Laos on various aviation-related projects aimed at expanding air transport activities within Laos. The airline also plans to establish its Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facilities in Laos, training the new workforce to meet international aviation standards.

This project aims to provide affordable flight options and high-quality air services for both Lao nationals and international tourists. Additionally, it is expected to promote socio-economic development, trade, tourism connectivity, and cultural exchange between Laos and its regional neighbors.

Meanwhile, Laos’ Department of Civil Aviation will support these efforts by providing administrative, legal, and facility assistance and coordinating with other agencies to ensure the project’s successful execution.

This collaboration is part of a broader strategic cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, as outlined in their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Strategic Cooperation in Transport for the 2016–2025 period.

Vietnam is currently one of Laos’ largest investors and trading partners, with 255 investment projects totaling USD 5.5 billion. These projects, primarily in the transport, tourism, science, and technology sectors, promote trade exchanges, sustainable development, and shared prosperity for Laos, Vietnam, and the wider region.