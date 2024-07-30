Laos Becomes Diplomatic Powerhouse During ASEAN Summit

Laos took center stage in regional diplomacy during the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) from 24-27 July. Throughout the event, Lao and regional leaders engaged in high-profile bilateral and trilateral talks on the meeting’s sidelines.

On 27 July, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith met United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to commemorate their countries’ 69-year relationship, now elevated to a Comprehensive Partnership. The discussion highlighted ongoing cooperation in health, education, trade, law enforcement, drug prevention, and unexploded ordnance clearance.

The same day, Saleumxay also met with European Union (EU) High Representative Josep Borrell, marking 49 years of Laos-EU relations. The talks highlighted the EU’s support for Laos’ socio-economic development and its ambition to graduate from Least Developed Country status by 2026. Saleumxay expressed gratitude for EU aid, particularly through the Team Europe initiative.

On 25 July, Laos, China, and Russia held their first trilateral meeting, with Saleumxay, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the helm.

The meeting focused on regional and international issues, emphasizing the benefits of trilateral cooperation. Discussions included enhancing communication and transportation links, particularly through the Lao-China railway, which aims to connect with Russia and Europe to boost regional transportation and tourism.

Saleumxay also conducted separate meetings with Chinese and Russian officials. The meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi resulted in the signing of three agreements, including grants for upgrading Luang Prabang Provincial Hospital and a secondary school in Savannakhet, as well as providing equipment for Laos’ 2025 population census.

With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Saleumxay signed three documents including an agreement on information security and communication technology, a consultation plan for the foreign ministries for the 2024-2026, and a memorandum for a trial program to teach Russian in Lao secondary schools. Lavrov extended invitations to the BRICS Summit and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

Further discussions included meetings with counterparts from Japan, Australia, the UK, Türkiye, South Korea, India, New Zealand, Switzerland, Canada, and Cambodia.

In a gathering with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Saleumxay reaffirmed their strategic partnership, discussing high-level visits and cooperation in anticipation of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership in 2025.

Saleumxay and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also discussed cooperation between their countries. They further focused on attracting Australian investment in Laos, noting significant milestones like Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone’s visit to Australia.

Meanwhile, on his first visit to Laos, UK Foreign Minister David Lammy signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Green Economy Framework, strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation on environmental issues.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also visited Laos, marking the 66-year partnership between the two nations. They agreed to establish a cooperation committee to boost economic and trade relations.

Similarly, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul’s visit centered on celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations in 2025 and enhancing economic and tourism cooperation.

In a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the two sides pledged to boost bilateral cooperation and support existing projects, while exploring new collaboration opportunities. They highlighted their joint efforts under the Mekong–Ganga Cooperation, noting that USD 1.2 million was allocated for 26 projects. They also signed a new Memorandum of Understanding for 10 additional projects, totaling USD 486,288.

Laos and Switzerland marked 60 years of diplomatic relations, with Switzerland pledging ongoing support for Laos’ development and signing a new air services agreement, replacing the outdated 1999 accord. The MOU offers airlines more operational flexibility, allowing unlimited designations and code-sharing, thereby expanding travel options for passengers.

During Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly’s visit to Laos, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and Canada’s 157th National Day. The discussion highlighted strong cooperation in unexploded ordnance clearance, education, and trade, with bilateral trade reaching USD 141.5 million from 2019 to 2023. Laos was also recognized as the ASEAN-Canada coordinating country for the period from July 2024 to 2027.

Additionally, Laos’ Ministry of Technology and Communications held a bilateral meeting with the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications of Cambodia, focusing on digital services and blockchain use. Cambodia donated 300 computers to Laos as part of their cooperation.

To close the four-day summit, Saleumxay thanked all the leaders who participated in the AMM and related meetings, noting these gatherings as valuable opportunities to enhance cooperation across various sectors. Additionally, with many foreign ministers marking their first visit to Laos, he encouraged them to explore and experience more of what the country has to offer.