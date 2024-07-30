PROVACUNO launches a new campaign co-funded by the European Union to promote European Beef from Spain in Singapore, the Philippines and Japan

To Highlighting and placing value to the main characteristics of the European production model



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 July 2024 – PROVACUNO, with the support of the European Union, is launching the “It’s time for European Beef” program to promote European Beef from Spain in the Philippines, Japan and Singapore for three years, highlighting and placing value to the main characteristics of the European production model.

During the campaign, a series of strategic actions will be carried out to promote European beef from Spain, including public relations activities and press releases, as well as a strong web and social media presence, with a special focus on Instagram and Facebook.

In addition, video recipes attractive to the target audience will be produced and online advertising campaigns will be launched to maximize the reach of the message to be conveyed.

Besides, audiovisuals such as promotional videos, will play a very important role, to help the dissemination of the main messages of the campaign. Apart from that, in the framework of the project it is included the organization of special events such as participation in trade fairs in the three countries, special on-site events, organization of showrooms with well-known European chefs with at least one Michelin star, master classes in culinary schools, workshops with influencers from each country to reach a greater diffusion, visits to production centers and points of sales in each country and inverse trade missions. This way, we expect the main players of the sector to get a better understanding of the European Production Model and the European beef.

The message conveyed highlights the unique characteristics of the European Beef from Spain, a product obtained from young animals fed with high quality cereals and oilseeds, which, at the end, turns into a tender product with excellent flavor, low fat and highly appreciated by consumers.

