Lonely Planet Names Luang Prabang One of Southeast Asia’s Top Destinations for 2024

Lonely Planet, the renowned UK-based travel guide website, has named Luang Prabang as one of the seven best places to visit in Southeast Asia for 2024.

In their publication on 10 July, the website highlighted Luang Prabang’s rich Buddhist culture, historic temples, and unique spiritual sites as key attractions.

The travel publication described Luang Prabang as “an important site for Buddhist culture,” emphasizing the city’s commitment to preserving its ancient temples and spiritual heritage.

Beyond its rich traditional heritage, travelers also praise Luang Prabang for its laid-back atmosphere, featuring quaint alleyways, lively festivals, and natural beauty.

One of the unique experiences in Luang Prabang is the daily almsgiving ceremony, a centuries-old ritual where monks collect alms from locals and visitors.

This practice, typically beginning around 5:30 am, involves people lining the streets with baskets of food, which they offer to the monks in exchange for blessings and good wishes.

Lonely Planet also recommends visiting Wat Xieng Thong, one of the most spiritually significant temples in Laos. Dating back to 1560, the temple is renowned for its large mosaics and Tripitaka Library, a small chapel behind the main building. Additionally, Phou Sii (Sacred Mountain) offers visitors a collection of temples and shrines with a view over the World Heritage city.

For nature enthusiasts, Kuang Si Waterfalls are a must-see, described by Lonely Planet as “one of Southeast Asia’s dreamiest waterfalls.”

Adventurous tourists can also explore Nong Khiaw, a northern village known for its dramatic limestone cliffs and outdoor activities. Accessible by bus, the journey to Nong Khiaw takes about four hours, depending on road and weather conditions.

Luang Prabang has seen a surge in tourism, with the Lao New Year festivities from 10-19 April, attracting 110,000 visitors, including over 41,500 foreign tourists—a 364.44 percent increase from the previous year.

As part of Visit Lao Year 2024, the city aims to attract more than 1.7 million visitors and generate around USD 900 million in revenue by year’s end.