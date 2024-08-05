Laos to Digitize Citizenship Records, Prime Minister Says

Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has announced plans to establish a new digital national database for citizen registration and identity card issuance, to enhance national security, governance, and administrative efficiency by streamlining the registration process.

During a meeting on 2 August, PM Sonexay emphasized the importance of the civil registration process and urged relevant authorities to take full responsibility for its implementation.

Under the PM’s instruction, The Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Security, must ensure that the digitization of citizenship records is legally compliant and technically robust.

The Ministry of Public Security has been directed to refine relevant legislation, train personnel, develop software, and fully prepare for the digitalized registration of citizens. The ministry will also lead the efforts to build the necessary infrastructure, support the sectors involved at both central and provincial levels, and closely monitor the progress.

Furthermore, PM Sonexay instructed the authorities to write reports, collect statistics, and record the progress in citizen registration on a daily, weekly, monthly, semi-annual, and annual basis. This data will be compiled and reported to the government by the Ministry of Public Security.

Both ministries are also responsible for overseeing the registration of Lao citizens, foreigners, and stateless individuals authorized to reside in Laos, with strict measures to be enforced against those who do not comply with the registration process.

The prime minister emphasized that this project is a top government priority, highlighting the necessity for ongoing monitoring, evaluation, and reporting to ensure its success.