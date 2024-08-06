Laos, Vietnam to Enhance Disaster Preparedness with Digital Innovation

Laos and Vietnam have formalized agreements to enhance disaster management capabilities by establishing data and communication centers.

This initiative was solidified during a meeting on 5 August between the Lao Minister of Technology and Communications (MTC) and the Vietnamese Academy of Science and Technology (VAST).

During the meeting, both sides reviewed proposals for setting up a data and communication center aimed at monitoring natural disasters, particularly earthquakes, and establishing a national center for data storage and cloud computing in Laos.

To fast-track these initiatives, a joint laboratory specializing in earthquake data and communication has been set up by the Institute of Geophysics under VAST and the Research Institute for Smart Technology (ARIST) under MTC. VAST has also provided essential equipment and training to 15 ARIST officers in data analysis.

Additionally, the two agencies have pledged to continue their cooperation in human resource development, capacity building in technology and innovation, and sharing expertise in digital technology.

According to Vietnamese media, this collaboration is intended to strengthen the technological capabilities of both nations, ensuring they are better prepared to manage and mitigate the effects of natural disasters.