Seminar Aims to Tackle Misinformation, Strengthens Journalistic Integrity

On 8 August, the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism hosted a seminar as part of Lao Media Day to address the escalating issue of misinformation on social media. The event highlighted the key role of journalists in combating fake news and emphasized the need for accurate reporting in the digital age.

Director General of the Ministry’s Mass Media Department, Somsavath Phongsa, highlighted the importance of equipping journalists with the skills to critically evaluate sources and communicate truthfully. The seminar aimed to enhance journalists’ ability to discern fact from fiction and restore public trust in credible sources.

The rise of social media has accelerated the spread of unverified information, leading to widespread confusion and mistrust, according to Somsavath. The seminar focused on creating a more informed press capable of effectively countering misinformation. Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Phosy Keomanivong, outlined the ministry’s vision for modern media, stressing the need for high-quality, timely, and accessible reporting.

Reporters are expected to adhere to high standards of journalism, including effective reporting, precise data, and thorough attention to detail. The seminar also emphasized the importance of self-resilience and ongoing skill enhancement, including political knowledge and communication skills.

Furthermore, the event highlighted the necessity of cooperation between the public and private sectors to ensure media stability. By reinforcing these principles, the seminar aimed to fortify the role of official media outlets in the battle against misinformation and support a more reliable information landscape.