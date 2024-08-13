New Phase Boosts Laos-China Clean Energy Project

To advance regional clean energy collaboration, Laos and CGI Energy Technology Co., Ltd. have signed an agreement to launch Phase II of the Northern Clean Energy Connection Project.

The ceremony, held in Vientiane on 8 August aimed to highlight both parties’ commitment to the “One Belt, One Road” initiative and to enhance their strategic energy partnership.

Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and the Chinese Ambassador to Laos, Fang Hong, witnessed the signing.

The agreement marks a significant step in expanding Laos’ clean energy infrastructure, with a focus on integrating wind, solar, and water storage energy solutions across three northern provinces: Oudomxay, Phongsaly, and Luang Namtha.

Phase II builds on the initial phase of the project, which saw the deployment of solar energy capacity. Under the new agreement, CGI Energy will advance solar energy development with a target of 580 MW in Luang Namtha and 420 MW in Oudomxay.

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Energy and Mine, Thongphat Inthavong, highlighted the project’s importance in strengthening the relationship between northern Laos and southern China. He further stressed the role of the initiative in promoting sustainable, green energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions in the region.

Phase II is set to strengthen the Laos-China energy partnership and advance regional clean energy efforts.