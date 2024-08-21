Investment Milestone Celebrated in Vientiane’s Thatluang Lake Zone

On 19 August, an investment handover ceremony was held at the Pan-Asia International Laos’ headquarters in the Thatluang Lake Special Economic Zone in Vientiane.

The ceremony marked the successful completion of the first phase of a USD-400-million investment between Laos Pan-Asia International (Forest City Project) and International Holding Hamdaoui Capital Trading Group.

International Holding Hamdaoui Capital Trading Group, a global financial services provider, brings extensive expertise in financial marketing, market research, portfolio management, and corporate expansion, among other economic services. This cooperation aims to leverage their capabilities to drive forward real estate, infrastructure, and green energy projects in Laos.

The collaboration between Laos Pan-Asia International (Forest City Project) and International Holding Hamdaoui Capital Trading Group is expected to launch new market opportunities and drive sustainable growth through new approaches.

Construction of the Pan Asia International and Forest City projects commenced on 5 November, 2019. In just under five years, the Pan Asia International Office Building 8, Residential Buildings 9 and 10, and Apartment Building 6 have reached their final heights. Similarly, Forest City Apartment Building 5 and Residential Buildings 6 and 7 have also been topped out.