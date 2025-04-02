Former President Khamtai Siphandone Passes Away at 101

The Former President of Laos, Khamtai Siphandone, passed away at the age of 101 at his home in Vientiane Capital on 2 April. From 3 to 7 April, the country will enter a period of mourning from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the National Convention Centre.

During this period, all activities, parties, and sports competitions are prohibited.

The funeral will be held at That Luang Ground on 7 April, starting at 1:00 PM.

Khamtai Siphandone is mourned by his family, including his son Sonexay Siphandone, the current Prime Minister of Laos, and his daughter Viengthong Siphandone, who serves as the President of the State Audit Organization. His passing is a loss felt by the entire nation.

Born in 1924 in Huakhongphayai village, Khong district (now part of Champasack Province), Khamtai came from a low-income family. His parents, Ny Nilaxay and Saybua Nilaxay, raised him alongside six siblings.

Due to the absence of a school in his village, Khamtai didn’t start his education until the age of seven.

In 1931, an officer of the department of religious affairs in Vientiane visited his village and selected talented children to study in Vientiane. Khamtai was chosen and began his primary education. He later passed the entrance exam for the prestigious College PAVIE (now Vientiane Secondary School), the only secondary school in Laos at the time.

However, in late 1941, when the officer, who had a key role in Khamtai’s upbringing, passed away unexpectedly, Khamtai’s family faced financial hardship, leading him to leave school and start working as a postman.

This marked the beginning of his career, transitioning from a student to a civil servant.

He later moved to Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) to study a specialized course, and upon returning to Laos in 1944, he became a telegrapher in Phongsaly Province.

In the years following World War II, Khamtai joined the movement for Laos’ independence from French rule.

In 1946, he seized provincial funds in Pakse before the French regained control, according to the MInistry of National Defense of Laos.

By 1950, he aligned with the Viet Minh-backed Pathet Lao. He became a member of the Communist Party of Indochina in 1954, and one year later, he joined the Lao People’s Party.

After the communist victory in 1975, Khamtai served as Laos’ Minister of Defense and later became Deputy Prime Minister.

He became Prime Minister in 1991, succeeding Kaysone Phomvihane, and served as President from 1998 until 2006, when he was succeeded by Choummaly Sayasone.

Today, Khamtai’s legacy continues through his family. His son, Sonexay, became Prime Minister of Laos in 2022, and his daughter, Viengthong, heads the State Audit Organization. His son-in-law, Khampheng Saysomphen, is the current Minister of Labour and Social Welfare.

In February 2024, Khamtai celebrated his 100th birthday, receiving messages of congratulations from Vietnamese leaders, along with a gift presented by the Vietnamese ambassador.

To mark his centenary, last year, the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum also held a special three-month exhibition in honor of Khamtai’s life and revolutionary contributions. The exhibition featured 275 photos, 30 documents, and 20 artifacts, allowing visitors to explore his remarkable legacy.