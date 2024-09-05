Oasia Resort Sentosa Unveils New Room Category and Rejuvenated Junior Suites

Guests can experience the latest Courtyard Premier rooms, refreshed Junior Suites and even a staycation for pet owners and their fur-kids



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 September 2024 – Oasia Resort Sentosa by Far East Hospitality unveils a new room category, Courtyard Premier, alongside the hotel’s refreshed Junior Suites. A testament to the resort’s commitment to being a leading wellness destination, the new offerings will exemplify its ethos of thoughtful Singaporean hospitality as guests embark on pragmatic wellness journeys.



Left: The private outdoor area of the new Courtyard Premier opens to lush greenery, offering a tranquil respite

Right: The dedicated pet package pampers fur-kids with crafted treats, toys, and a comfy stay in the new Courtyard Premier rooms.

Photos: Oasia Resort Sentosa by Far East Hospitality

A tranquil retreat: Introducing the Courtyard Premier and Oasia Escape

Located on level two in the Palawan Wing, the 19 Courtyard Premier rooms each span a spacious 63 square metres. The room is equipped with a spacious alfresco area with bean bags and a dining table for bonding over a meal or simply enjoying a good read amidst nature. With nine sets of connecting rooms, families can take advantage of the generous space while enjoying each other’s company on this island.

For a limited time only, guests can book an “Oasia Escape” in the Courtyard Premier room, where guests can rejuvenate themselves at the award-winning Oasia Spa with S$100 credits and daily breakfast.

Unleash island adventures: Paw-fect Retreat

In a first for the hotel, Oasia Resort Sentosa will welcome furry companions to its Courtyard Premier room, catering to dog owners with a special pet-friendly package for a pampering retreat. The “Paw-fect Retreat“, is designed for an unforgettable island escapade for paw-rents and their fur-kids. The package includes a comprehensive list of dedicated pet amenities on top of a one-night stay in the Courtyard Premier room for two adults and one domesticated dog 15kg and below, where an extra fee applies for the second dog. A dedicated check-in area and generous outdoor courtyard in the Courtyard Premier room provides a perfect spot for playtime, bonding and relaxation, while treats such as pork jerky and laksa kueh bangkit from popular pet brands add a touch of indulgence.

A wellness sanctuary within the refreshed Junior Suites

Housed in the heritage building, known as the “Wellness Sanctuary”, of the two annexes that make up the resort are 62 refreshed Junior Suites. A new wooden panelled headboard centres the bedroom, blending in the warm tones of the suite which opens up to floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Singapore’s newest and latest day-to-night multi-sensorial attraction – Sentosa Sensoryscape, or the resort’s swimming pool. In addition to the curated in-room TV fitness programmes for guests, the Junior Suites include Lululemon fitness mats, for guests to work-out in the comfort of this generous suite.

Experience the renewed Junior Suites with the “Oasia Wellness Signature” package, which includes a two-night’s stay, 60 minutes body massage for two at Oasia Spa, an Oasia wellness journal, daily breakfast, wellness snacks, and a turndown gift.

Refresh at the award-winning Oasia Spa

The first spa destination by Far East Hospitality, Oasia Spa features specialised facial and grooming treatments, and full-body massages that combine traditional Thai massage, Japanese shiatsu pressure points, and Indian massage techniques.

As the “Best Hotel Spa in Singapore” recognised by Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Luxury Awards 2024, Oasia Spa is the first hotel spa in Singapore to introduce a lineup of facial treatments and retail products by Swissline by Dermalab, and offer cryotherapy facial. It is also the first in Southeast Asia and Oceania to use and carry KOTOSHINA acclaimed organic products, and Australia’s Biology Smart Skincare refillery station.

Beyond treatments, Oasia Spa also conducts workshops hosted by the spa therapist under its signature “Wellness Hours” where guests are invited to join for a body balm, bath bomb or body scrub making workshop through a wellness and health sharing session.

Recharge with a multifaceted path to well-being

Complementing these new and refreshed accommodations, Oasia Resort Sentosa has also refreshed its line-up of fitness activities and workshops calendar. Designed for guests of different interests and demographics, Oasia Resort Sentosa empowers guests to recharge with a variety of fitness programmes available across this precinct of four hotels. This includes activities such as Sunrise Yoga, Aqua Zumba, Aqua Boxing & Tabata, as well as Pool Activities for kids.

Guests can refer to “Tips for your stay” for the latest full schedule of fitness and wellness activities calendar.

Centrally located in Sentosa, Oasia Resort Sentosa is surrounded by the island’s lush vegetation and scenic views. With the resort’s proximity to Sentosa Sensoryscape, guests can expect to be taken on a journey far beyond the usual stay experience as they explore the island’s vibrant attractions with Sentosa Express Imbiah Station and Singapore Cable Car Merlion Station conveniently at the doorstep of the resort.

Oasia Resort Sentosa is one of the four hotels in the Sentosa precinct of hotels by Far East Hospitality. The other three hotels are The Barracks Hotel Sentosa, The Outpost Hotel Sentosa and Village Hotel Sentosa. For more information, please visit: fareasthospitality.com/Sentosa

Discover your wellness escape with Oasia Resort Sentosa at 23 Beach View Rd, Palawan Ridge Sentosa Island, 098679. Contact us info.orsentosa@fareast.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @OasiaResortSentosa.

