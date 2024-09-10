Laos Traffic Deaths Hit 51 in August: New Measures Target Drunk Driving, Speeding

Laos recorded a total of 457 traffic accidents throughout August, resulting in 51 fatalities and 883 damaged vehicles. Despite fewer accidents compared to July’s 64 deaths, the casualties and number of vehicles damaged remain high.

According to the Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Public Security, authorities have identified drunk driving as the leading cause of these accidents, which was immediately followed by speeding. Most incidents took place between 5 pm and midnight, particularly on weekends and Fridays when social activities and alcohol consumption tend to increase.

In response to the persistent rise in traffic accidents, the government has pledged to intensify efforts to curb reckless driving, especially targeting drunk drivers. Plans include launching a nationwide road safety campaign, spearheaded by central and provincial committees. The initiative will focus on improving road conditions, enforcing stricter vehicle checks, and ensuring that all vehicles are fit to drive.

Driver education is also a critical component of the government’s plan. The campaign aims to instill safe driving habits, enforce traffic laws more strictly, and provide better emergency roadside assistance. The Ministry of Public Security, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, will work with various organizations, schools, village communities, and local companies to promote road safety.

To further increase awareness, safe driving tips are being broadcast on television, radio, social media, and roadside billboards, while traffic police have undergone additional training to enhance road safety management across the country.