Blue Celebrates its 6th Anniversary “Reveal your rewards 123+”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 September 2024 – Blue, Hong Kong’s first digital life insurer, announced today that in celebration of its 6th anniversary, it is launching new product, promotions, and rewards. These include the new innovative “WeMedi HK Dental Protector D2” to address the urgent dental care needs of Hong Kong residents, along with premium discounts for the “WeMedi HK Dental Protector D2” and “WeCare Term Life Protection Plan TL3”. To share the joy with everyone, Blue is also hosting the “Blue Rubik’s Cube Competition” with 3 grand prizes of free round-trip tickets to Saipan and other health-related prizes to thank everyone for their continued support.

Since its establishment in 2018, Blue has been committed to providing customers with simple, flexible, and valuable insurance products to meet their needs at different life stages. The insurance products cover life, critical illness, personal accident, medical, savings, and microinsurance. Over the past six years, several market-first products have gained widespread recognition. From January to August 2024, Blue’s number of policies (NOP) increased by 47% compared to the same period last year and annualized premium equivalent (APE) grew by 38%.

Mr. Charles Hung, CEO and Executive Director of Blue, said, “Blue has always been customer-centric. In gratitude for everyone’s support over the past 6 years, and in response to the urgent market need for dental care, we have specially launched an innovative dental product along with a series of promotions. We have also introduced the ‘Blue’s 6th Anniversary Wonders Truck’ to celebrate with the public with games and giveaways. Looking ahead, we remain committed to developing tailored protection plans and providing exceptional insurance services and experiences.”

1 Innovative Product – “WeMedi HK Dental Protector D2”

Building on the success of “WeMedi GBA Dental Protector D1” and the increasing demand for dental treatment in Hong Kong, especially with high costs in the private sector, Blue has introduced the innovative “WeMedi HK Dental Protector D2” during its 6th anniversary celebration to provide affordable dental protection for the public. This plan covers common dental treatments, including teeth cleaning, fillings, extractions, root canals, braces, implants, dentures, night guards, and teeth whitening, with annual dental services benefits of up to HKD 17,000. There is no waiting period, and customers with existing dental issues can also apply, allowing them to maintain dental health without worrying about high treatment costs. The plan is supported by well-known dental clinic chains across Hong Kong, Kowloon, and the New Territories, providing professional and safe dental services.

Key Features:

Affordable Premium: HKD 1,988 per year for dental services benefits of up to HKD 17,000

No Underwriting: No oral examination is required, and customers with existing dental issues can apply

No Waiting Period: Dental services can be booked through the BlueHK mobile APP the day after the policy is issued

No Claim Process: Direct settlement at designated dental clinics and deduction of coverage amount, no need to apply for claims

2 Product Offers with Attractive Discounts – “WeMedi HK Dental Protector D2” and “WeCare Term Life Protection Plan TL3”

First-year applicants for “WeMedi HK Dental Protector D2” can enjoy a HKD 300 discount and receive 300 HealthCoin (valued at HKD 300) to redeem health products and services on the BlueMore health platform.

“WeCare Term Life Protection Plan TL3” offers a “Lowest Rate Guaranteed” and a 70% discount on the first-year premium. Customers who apply for a coverage amount of HKD 2 million during the anniversary celebration will receive 300 HealthCoin.

3 Grand Prizes of Free Round-Trip Tickets to Saipan Await You

Celebrating is all about sharing joy with others. From September 27 to October 6, “Blue’s 6th Anniversary Wonders Truck” will be travelling around Hong Kong for ten consecutive days. Join us for a series of engaging activities with games and giveaways, featuring the popular Blue Rubik’s Cube Competition, which is loved by both adults and children. The first 33 participants who solve the Blue Rubik’s Cube in the shortest time will win prizes related to physical and mental well-being. The most enticing prize is, of course, the 3 grand prizes of Round-trip tickets to Saipan for two, offering you a unique island vacation.

“WeMedi Hong Kong Dental Protection D2”, “WeCare Term Life Protection Plan TL3”, and “Blue’s 6th Anniversary Wonders Truck” are subject to terms and conditions. For details on products and offers, please visit Blue’s website at www.blue.com.hk and refer to the product brochures.

About Blue

Blue is the first digital life insurer in Hong Kong. It is a joint venture between Hillhouse Investment, a leading investment management firm with extensive investment experience, and Tencent Holdings Limited, a leading Internet value-added services provider. Blue focuses on providing simple, flexible and valuable insurance solutions. It is committed to making people’s lives easier by empowering them to take charge of their own insurance blueprint. For more information, please visit www.blue.com.hk.