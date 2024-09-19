Communities in Laos Come Together for Flood Recovery

Between July and September, Laos was hit by heavy rains, storms, and two tropical typhoons, impacting fifteen provinces, 100 districts, and 1,144 villages.

A prolonged tropical depression and Typhoons Prapiroon and Yagi resulted in five fatalities and one missing person, as reported by Baikham Khattiya, Vice Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s office on 16 September.

The storms severely affected 45,661 households, displacing over 180 families. Structural damage includes 169 destroyed homes and the devastation of approximately 13,000 hectares of farmland, affecting about 13,000 animals, Baikham disclosed.

Typhoon Yagi Strikes Northern Laos

Typhoon Yagi struck northern Laos on 8 and 9 August, delivering heavy rains and floods primarily to Luang Namtha and Vientiane Capital. In Luang Namtha, authorities aided flood victims in Phonxay village, where many residents remained stranded, and the Special Economic Zone faced flooding.

In Bokeo Province’s Pha Udom District, Na Hom village experienced severe flash flooding, affecting nine families and damaging large areas of farmland, gardens, and fields.

The storm hit Luang Namtha again on 9 September, causing further flooding that temporarily closed the local airport and inundated a hospital, resulting in one fatality.

Tropical Storm Prapiroon and Depressions Cause LAK 318 Billion in Damage Across Laos

Prior to Typhoon Yagi, Tropical Storm Prapiroon and subsequent depressions wreaked havoc from 18 July to 21 August, affecting 13 provinces, including Vientiane Capital. These storms caused extensive damage estimated at LAK 318 billion (USD 14 million), displacing 17,548 families and leading to the loss of 13,478 livestock, state media reported.

In response, numerous organizations, both governmental and non-governmental, have mobilized for relief efforts. The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance provided over LAK 3.7 billion (approximately USD 167,000) in supplies to the Lao government on 18 September. Additionally, on 16 September, the Lao government received over LAK 24 billion (USD 1 million) in donations from more than 20 organizations, including the Phongsavanh Foundation and Lao Brewery Company.

Authorities are currently assessing the total damage from Typhoon Yagi and other related storms that caused widespread devastation across the country.