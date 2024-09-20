MoneyHero Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

[1] Includes 521,630 shares issued to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (“Computershare“) which are held in trust pending exercise of share options and settlement by Computershare to the underlying exercising option holder.

[2] Includes granted but unexercised options as well as exercised options, pursuant to which the shares have not yet been issued as of June 30, 2024.

[3] Issued in advance to Computershare and held in trust pending exercise of share options and settlement by Computershare to the underlying exercising option holder.

[4] Public Warrants, Sponsor Warrants, Class A-1 Warrants, Class A-2 Warrants and Class A-3 Warrants are excluded since they are out of money.

[5] MoneyHero Group Members as of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

Key Performance Metrics and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

“Monthly Unique User” means as a unique user with at least one session in a given month as determined by a unique device identifier from Google Analytics. A session initiates when a user either opens an app in the foreground or views a page or screen and no session is currently active (e.g., the user’s previous session has ended). A session ends after 30 minutes of user inactivity. We measure Monthly Unique Users during a time period longer than one month by averaging the Monthly Unique Users of each month within that period.

“Traffic” means the total number of unique sessions in Google Analytics. A unique session is a group of user interactions recorded when a user visits the website or app within a 30-minute window. The current session ends when there is 30 minutes of inactivity or users have a change in traffic source.

“MoneyHero Group Members” means (i) users who have login IDs with us in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, (ii) users who subscribe to our email distributions in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines and Malaysia, and (iii) users who are registered in our rewards database in Singapore and Hong Kong. Any duplications across the three sources above are deduplicated.

“Clicks” means the sum of unique clicks by product vertical on a tagged “Apply Now” button on our website, including product result pages and blogs. We track Clicks to understand how our users engage with our platforms prior to application submission or purchase, which enables us to further optimize conversion rates.

“Applications” means the total number of product applications submitted by users and confirmed by our commercial partners.

“Approved Applications” means the number of applications that have been approved and confirmed by our commercial partners.

In addition to MoneyHero Group’s results determined in accordance with IFRS, MoneyHero Group believes that the key performance metrics above and the non-IFRS measures below are useful in evaluating its operating performance. MoneyHero Group uses these measures, collectively, to evaluate ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. MoneyHero Group believes that non-IFRS information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and may assist in comparisons with other companies to the extent that such other companies use similar non-IFRS measures to supplement their IFRS results. These non-IFRS measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS and may be different from similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of other IFRS financial measures, such as loss for the year/period and loss before income tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as loss for the year/period plus depreciation and amortization, interest income, finance costs, income tax expenses/(credit), equity-settled share option expense, transaction expenses, impairment of non-financial assets, other long-term employee benefits credit, other non-recurring costs related to strategic transaction, changes in fair value of financial instruments, non-recurring legal fees, and unrealized foreign exchange differences. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

A reconciliation is provided for each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures. IFRS differs from U.S. GAAP in certain material respects and thus may not be comparable to financial information presented by U.S. companies. We currently, and will continue to, report financial results under IFRS, which differs in certain significant respects from U.S. GAAP.

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (US$ in thousands) Loss for the period (12,223) (68,571) (25,323) (71,101) Tax expenses 5 24 57 34 Depreciation and amortization 1,066 1,255 2,047 2,400 Interest income (356) (98) (951) (126) Finance costs 5 1,803 13 3,569 EBITDA (11,501) (65,587) (24,156) (65,224) Non-cash items: Changes in fair value of financial instruments (1,109) 58,038 237 57,937 Impairment of non-financial assets 92 – 92 – Equity settled share-based payment arising from employee share option scheme 1,015 268 1,638 795 Unrealized foreign exchange differences, net 1,766 3,216 5,802 2,070 Listing and other non-recurring strategic exercises related items: Transaction expenses 20 3,556 55 3,613 Other non-recurring costs related to strategic transaction 61 – 61 1 Other non-recurring items: Other long-term employee benefits credit – (84) – (84) Non-recurring legal fees 323 – 497 – Adjusted EBITDA (9,336) (593) (15,775) (892) Revenue 20,674 16,650 42,849 34,553 Adjusted EBITDA (9,336) (593) (15,775) (892) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (45.2)% (3.6)% (36.8)% (2.6)%

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws and also contains certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including, but not limited to, statements as to the Group’s growth strategies, future results of operations and financial position, market size, industry trends and growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which are all subject to change due to various factors including, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions, whether or not identified in this communication, should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements and financial forecasts and projections contained in this communication are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the Company’s ability to attract new and retain existing customers in a cost effective manner; competitive pressures in and any disruption to the industries in which the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) operates; the Group’s ability to achieve profitability despite a history of losses; and the Group’s ability to implement its growth strategies and manage its growth; the Group’s ability to meet consumer expectations; the success of the Group’s new product or service offerings; the Group’s ability to attract traffic to its websites; the Group’s internal controls; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the Group’s ability to raise capital; media coverage of the Group; the Group’s ability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; changes in the regulatory environments (such as anti-trust laws, foreign ownership restrictions and tax regimes) and general economic conditions in the countries in which the Group operates; the Group’s ability to attract and retain management and skilled employees; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on the business of the Group; the success of the Group’s strategic investments and acquisitions, changes in the Group’s relationship with its current customers, suppliers and service providers; disruptions to the Group’s information technology systems and networks; the Group’s ability to grow and protect its brand and the Group’s reputation; the Group’s ability to protect its intellectual property; changes in regulation and other contingencies; the Group’s ability to achieve tax efficiencies of its corporate structure and intercompany arrangements; potential and future litigation that the Group may be involved in; and unanticipated losses, write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment or other charges, taxes or other liabilities that may be incurred or required and technological advancements in the Group’s industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023 on Form 20-F (File No.: 001-41838), registration statement on Form F-1 (File No.: 333-275205), and other documents to be filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, there may be additional risks that the Company currently does not know, or that the Company currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans, projections or forecasts of future events and view. If any of the risks materialize or the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. The inclusion of any statement in this document does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this document. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. In addition, the analyses of the Company contained herein are not, and do not purport to be, appraisals of the securities, assets, or business of the Company.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (US$ in thousands except for loss per share) Revenue 20,674 16,650 42,849 34,553 Cost and expenses: Cost of revenue (13,795) (7,178) (27,901) (15,655) Advertising and marketing expenses (6,581) (3,925) (12,714) (7,488) Technology costs (2,194) (1,722) (4,046) (3,256) Employee benefit expenses (6,712) (4,474) (12,590) (9,559) General, administrative and other operating expenses (3,222) (4,867) (5,609) (6,116) Foreign exchange differences, net (1,848) (3,291) (5,959) (2,170) Operating loss (13,679) (8,808) (25,970) (9,691) Other income/(expenses): Other income 357 102 954 130 Finance costs (5) (1,803) (13) (3,569) Changes in fair value of financial instruments 1,109 (58,038) (237) (57,937) Loss before tax (12,217) (68,548) (25,265) (71,067) Income tax expense (5) (24) (57) (34) Loss for the period (12,223) (68,571) (25,323) (71,101) Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income that may be classified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 1,279 2,677 4,992 1,673 Other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Remeasurement of defined benefit plan (6) (35) (5) (35) Other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,273 2,643 4,987 1,638 Total comprehensive loss, net of tax (10,950) (65,928) (20,336) (69,463) Loss per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent Basic and diluted (0.3) (47.3) (0.6) (49.1)



Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position