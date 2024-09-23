Gorilla Technology and CS Energy Form AI-Powered Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Rise of Smart & Green Cities Across Thailand and Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Newsfile Corp. – September 23, 2024 – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”) and CS Energy Technology Co., Ltd., one of Asia’s leading energy infrastructure providers, have announced a strategic cooperation agreement. This collaboration marks a transformative step in developing innovative solutions for smart and green cities across Thailand and Southeast Asia to shape a sustainable future.

A Synergistic Vision for Smart Cities and Sustainability

This partnership will leverage the combined strengths of both companies: Gorilla Technology’s leading expertise in AI, cybersecurity, IoT and OT security, alongside CS Energy’s comprehensive infrastructure solutions in energy, communications and transportation. The goal is to create intelligent and sustainable urban environments that integrate smart energy management, green technology and enhanced security, all underpinned by AI and cutting-edge data analytics.

Together, Gorilla and CS Energy will deliver solutions that enhance energy efficiency through smart grid systems, microgrids and energy storage technologies, supporting Southeast Asia’s drive towards sustainable urbanisation. The collaboration will also extend to electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and energy-efficient systems, ensuring that future smart cities are both secure and energy-resilient.

Driving Regional Impact

By integrating AI-powered platforms and energy solutions, the partnership aims to build smart cities that meet the growing energy demands of urban centres and support carbon reduction and the adoption of clean energy. With a focus on the scalability and adaptability of these technologies, the collaboration between Gorilla and CS Energy will serve as a model for other regions striving to meet their sustainability goals.

“This partnership is about creating lasting change in the way cities are powered and managed,” said Mike Wang, Director of Sales Thailand and Rest of Southeast Asia at Gorilla Technology. “With CS Energy’s world-class energy solutions and our AI-driven approach to smart city infrastructure, we are poised to transform Southeast Asia’s urban environments. Our vision is to create smart cities that are not only technologically advanced but also deeply sustainable, ensuring that future generations can thrive in cleaner, greener cities.”

A Global Vision, A Local Focus

“Looking to examples such as Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative, Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Copenhagen’s efforts to become carbon neutral by 2025, this partnership draws on global best practices to apply them within the local context of Southeast Asia,” said Jay Chandan, CEO and Chairman of Gorilla Technology. “Creating green buildings, intelligent transportation systems and energy-efficient public spaces will be critical in this transformation. Together, we envision a future where smart cities will utilise AI to automate services, monitor energy consumption and enable real-time decision-making. This technology will make cities more sustainable, safer and efficient with reduced energy costs and a higher standard of living.”

CS Energy’s Co-Founder & VP, Ge Liang added, “We are thrilled to be working with Gorilla Technology on this forward-thinking initiative. Our combined expertise will deliver smarter, more efficient solutions that are scalable across the region, enabling Southeast Asia to meet its ambitious sustainability goals.”

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

About CS Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

CS Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of innovative energy solutions, specialising in the development of EV charging infrastructure and energy storage systems. With over 15 years of experience in the energy sector, the company has established itself as a pioneer in green energy technologies. Their solutions range from highly efficient solar panels to large-scale energy storage and microgrid systems, all designed to promote energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions​. With an extensive network of more than 8,000 EV charging stations and a portfolio of renewable energy projects, CS Energy is committed to driving the transition to a sustainable energy future across Southeast Asia​.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

GRRR@redchip.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.