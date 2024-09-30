The legendary Dusit Thani Bangkok reopens after a landmark transformation

Dusit’s reimagined flagship hotel returns, redefining luxury in the heart of Bangkok.



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2024 – Dusit Thani Bangkok, the flagship hotel of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has made its highly anticipated return after a stunning transformation as part of the upcoming Dusit Central Park project opposite Lumpini Park in the heart of the city.

The new Dusit Thani Bangkok echoes the spirit of the original hotel, which opened in 1970, and reinterprets its classic qualities through a modern lens.

The opening, held on 27 September 2024, was marked by a special ceremony featuring Mr Chanin Donavanik, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Dusit International, who had the honour of being the first guest to check in. This gesture pays tribute to his mother’s enduring legacy in launching the original hotel in 1970.

Guests from across the globe travelled to be among the first to experience the hotel’s exquisitely designed Suites and Club Rooms, where expansive, cantilevered picture frame windows capture breathtaking, uninterrupted views of Lumpini Park, providing an unmatched accommodation experience in the city.

The newly transformed hotel also unveiled its expansive meeting and events space, which in keeping with the grandeur of its predecessor, boasts one of the largest ballrooms in Bangkok. The Napalai Grand Ballroom, with its soaring eight-metre-high ceiling and full-width, 55-metre-wide panoramic window, frames picturesque park and cityscape views, creating a dramatic backdrop for any event.

The hotel’s dining venues are equally captivating, each with its own signature touch. The initial offerings include The Pavilion, where guests can savour Thai, Chinese, and international delicacies, and Dusit Gourmet, which offers artisanal bites and international favourites from an open kitchen. Soon, guests will be able to enjoy four more dining concepts, including collaborations with world-class chefs and a chic, multi-level rooftop bar situated alongside the hotel’s iconic spire.

Also launching soon is Devarana Wellness, a unique urban wellness sanctuary concept designed to provide tailored wellness experiences for guests, visitors, and locals, ensuring that every stay is an opportunity for rejuvenation.

“Just as my mother envisioned the original Dusit Thani Bangkok as a beacon of Thai hospitality on the world stage, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok aims to elevate that legacy,” said Mr Donavanik. “This opening marks not only a new chapter for Dusit but also a new era for Thai hospitality. We are excited to welcome our guests to experience this extraordinary transformation, where heritage and tradition seamlessly blend with innovation to establish a new benchmark for luxury accommodation in Bangkok.”

The new Dusit Thani Bangkok is the centrepiece of Dusit Central Park, a landmark THB 46 billion mixed-use development also comprising ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and an 11,200 sq m Roof Park. These additional components are expected to open gradually in 2025.

Special opening offers with exclusive privileges, including a complimentary airport limousine service in a Porsche Panamera Executive – the first of its kind in Thailand – are now available for booking at dusit.com/bangkok.

Hashtag: #DusitInternational

About Dusit Thani Bangkok

The iconic Dusit Thani Bangkok reopens its doors to welcome guests once again following a captivating transformation. Presiding over Lumpini Park, the hotel redefines luxury with all park-view accommodations and sets the scene for unforgettable experiences with world-class dining and peerless event venues.

More than just a hotel, Dusit Thani Bangkok brings classic grandeur to life and invites discerning travellers to experience a vibrant blend of modern elegance and timeless charm inspired by Dusit’s world-renowned gracious hospitality.

For more information, please visit http://dusit.com/bangkok