World Green Economy Summit 2024 Hosts a High-Level Ministerial Roundtable

DUBAI, UAE – EQS Newswire – 4 October 2024 – The 10World Green Economy Summit ( www.WorldGreenEconomy.org ) hosted a high-level roundtable that featured HE Surangel Whipps Jr, President of Palau; HE Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; HH Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainable Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr Mahmoud Fathallah, Director of the Department of Environmental Affairs and Meteorology, and Head of the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers. Representatives from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change also participated, along with ambassadors and delegates from the 86 member states of the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE).

In his opening speech, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization, welcomed the participants and expressed his gratitude for their active participation. He emphasised that the gathering aligns with the visionary leadership of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to advance the green economy, tackle global climate change and limit global warming.

“The 10th edition of the World Green Economy Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, offers a unique opportunity to build momentum toward COP29 to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Our discussions today will help shape the global agenda and advance progress in the green economy and climate action. We are confident that international co-operation is essential to success, and the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE) serves as a vital tool in fostering cross-border partnerships and collaboration across various sectors. Today’s meeting marks a pivotal moment for the future of our planet and a crucial step in our efforts to explore new pathways towards a green economy, which stands as a cornerstone of sustainability and a key driver of prosperity and development worldwide. I eagerly anticipate hearing your valuable insights and experiences, and I look forward to working together to develop innovative, actionable solutions that will help us achieve our shared climate goals and ambitions,” added Al Tayer.

The ministerial session featured critical discussions on the role of the green economy in achieving the objectives of the historic UAE Consensus, achieved during COP28, which aims to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and improve energy efficiency. The session produced several key outcomes, most notably the adoption of the development of national green economy strategies for member states, reinforced commitments to align Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) with the Paris Agreement, co-operation on advancing climate finance initiatives, and exploring the circular economy’s role in promoting sustainable development. Participants also emphasised the need to establish strong foundations for international collaboration in finance, technology and capacity-building to achieve shared global goals.

