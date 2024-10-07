ICONSIAM Wins Asia’s Most Innovative Shopping Experience Award from Cathay Members’ Choice Awards 2024

Reinforcing Its Status as the No. 1 Global Destination for Tourists Worldwide



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2024 – ICONSIAM, the global landmark along the Chao Phraya River and one of the key projects by Siam Piwat Group, the owner and operator of premium global shopping destinations, in joint venture with Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), has reinforced its position as the number one global destination in the hearts of tourists worldwide. Most recently, the success of ICONSIAM is highlighted by winning the Asia’s Most Innovative Shopping Experience award at the Cathay Members’ Choice Awards 2024, organized by Cathay Pacific Airways. The award is based on votes from Cathay Pacific members from around the world, recognizing ICONSIAM as the most outstanding destination in delivering the best travel experience in Asia.

This prestigious accolade underscores ICONSIAM’s exceptional ability to provide visitors with a truly unique and engaging shopping experience, blending creativity with cutting-edge innovation, pioneering new concepts in development to showcase the best of Thailand fused with the finest from around the world. ICONSIAM offers an exceptional shopping experience, featuring luxury and lifestyle brands, diverse fashion options, and a wide selection of restaurants along the most stunning bend of the Chao Phraya River, creating an unforgettable shopping experience for both Thai and international tourists from all corners of the globe. ICONSIAM has not only earned the highest recognition for its innovative shopping experiences but has also reemphasized its position as a global destination through its year-round calendar of world-class events that celebrate Thai arts and culture, elevating the cultural experience for visitors worldwide.

The Asia’s Most Innovative Shopping Experience award reflects ICONSIAM’s commitment to its founding partners’ vision, Siam Piwat Group and Charoen Pokphand Group, both of which emphasize innovation and leadership in pioneering new ideas. This dedication aims to exceed expectations and continuously meet customer needs, contributing to the sustainable growth of Thailand’s economy.

Siam Piwat Group, the leader in developing world-class destinations, continuously strives to offer extraordinary and unique experiences to tourists. Collaborating with Cathay Pacific, one of the world’s leading airlines, Siam Piwat Group continuously creates exclusive services and benefits for ONESIAM and airline members, raising the bar for premium travel and lifestyle experiences without limits.

