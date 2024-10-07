Laos Prepares for ASEAN Summits with Heightened Security Measures 

In preparation for the upcoming 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits from 8 to 11 October in Vientiane Capital, the Lao government has conducted a series of site inspections and installed heightened security measures to welcome international delegates.

Prime Minister’s Site Inspections

On 6 October, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone reviewed the progress of the summit’s preparations. PM Sonexay first inspected Wattay International Airport, examining various aspects of the airport’s readiness, including decorations, ceremony preparations, and the arrangement of VIP rooms in the honorary building.

During the inspection, he emphasized the importance of seamless coordination among all parties to ensure the event is conducted flawlessly.

Following the airport visit, the prime minister oversaw preparations at the National Convention Center, another key venue for the summits. There, he provided further guidance and urged all involved to take full ownership of their tasks, ensuring they carry out their responsibilities to guarantee the success of the event.

Heightened Security Measures

Given the high-profile nature of the event, Laos’s security forces are on high alert to safeguard the proceedings. Authorities from the Lao People’s Army and the Ministry of National Defense have coordinated efforts to ensure heightened security across the country, particularly in Vientiane Capital, where the summits will take place.

The 661st Battalion, with 135 soldiers, backed by armored vehicles, has been deployed to nine key locations across the capital, including the Lao People’s Army History Museum, Wattay International Airport, and Chao Anouvong Park, as well as nearby villages.

Other military units have also been mobilized to enhance security across the city.

Temporary Closures of Entertainment Venues

In a bid to further enhance security and minimize risks, the Vientiane Police Department has issued a directive requesting the temporary closure of all entertainment and karaoke venues from 7 to 13 October.

This measure aims to ensure public safety, prevent incidents that could tarnish the nation’s image, and allow law enforcement to focus on summit-related security efforts. Businesses found violating this order will face penalties, which will be issued by the National Defense authorities.

Medical and Health Services on Full Alert

In parallel with security measures, Laos’ health sector is fully prepared to handle any medical emergencies that may arise during the ASEAN Summits. Over 100 medical staff have been assigned to assist with health services for the event, with medical stations set up at key locations, including the summit venues and delegate accommodations.

Deputy Minister of Health, Phaivanh Keopaseuth, confirmed that medical personnel are equipped with the necessary supplies, including medicines, medical equipment, and blood reserves.

The Ministry of Health has also arranged for 16 patient transport vehicles and 10 fully equipped ambulances, which will be stationed at five central hospitals—Mahosot Hospital, Setthathirath Hospital, Friendship Hospital, 103 Hospital, and 5 April Hospital.

Emergency medical units will also be readily available for any urgent situations.