Authorities Crack Down on Contaminated Seafood in Khammouane

Inspections conducted by provincial authorities on 10-11 October revealed that seafood and frozen goods in several local markets in Khammouane Province were contaminated with formalin.

According to Khammouane News, officials from the Department of Livestock and Fisheries have initiated investigations in Thakhek and Nong Bok districts.

On 10 October authorities monitored three markets in Thakhek district. In Luk Sarm market, inspections at six locations identified excessive formalin levels in octopus and prawns at Narng Hua seafood store, totaling 11.5 kilograms.

Additionally, several stores were found to have formalin in their prawn stock: Moukda Seafood (11 kilograms), Phonevilay Store (1 kilogram), and Vilayphone Store (6.5 kilograms).

On 11 October, the investigation continued in Nong Bok district at Dong Khoua and Ton Pho markets. The Dong Khoua market was cleared of formalin after testing octopus, frozen chicken, and chicken hearts. However, at Ton Pho, two stores were identified with chemicals: Solaya Store (6.5 kilograms of prawns) and Leiw Store (1.8 kilograms).

Authorities plan to destroy the contaminated seafood to prevent potential harm to consumers and will issue citations to the offending store owners as warnings.

Similar inspections were recently conducted in Champasak Province, where authorities checked for formalin in various foods, including meatballs, hotpots, and frozen seafood at Pakse New Market on 9 October.

Authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious products, while reminding vendors of their responsibility to offer safe, uncontaminated goods. As the investigation continues, officials stress that prompt action will be taken against anyone violating safety protocols to safeguard consumers from potential harm.