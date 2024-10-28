Goa Tourism Engages in Strategic Dialogues and Global Partnerships at ITB Asia 2024, Singapore

Director of Tourism- Goa ,Mr. Suneel Anchipaka (IAS), with Mr. GB Srithar, Head of Tourism Services at VFS Global.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2024 – Goa Tourism’s participation at ITB Asia 2024 has proven to be a successful endeavor, marked by strategic dialogues, high-profile visits, and extensive global networking. The delegation, led by Mr. Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director of Tourism, along with Mr. Gavin Dias, General Manager, Marketing, GTDC, and Mr. Dhiraj Wagle, Deputy Director of Tourism, represented Goa at the prestigious travel trade event, reinforcing the state’s commitment to expanding its tourism footprint.

The Goa Tourism Pavilion received distinguished visitors, including Mr. Sanyam Joshi, First Secretary Economic and Mr. Ashwani Kumar, Head of Chancery from the High Commission of India in Singapore. During their visit, the Goa Tourism delegation engaged with the dignitaries, offering insights into the vibrant and diverse tourism offerings of Goa, while highlighting key initiatives in regenerative tourism, hinterland experiences, and MICE and wedding tourism.

Reflecting on the occasion, Mr. Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director of Tourism, expressed, “Our participation at ITB Asia 2024 has been immensely productive, allowing us to present Goa’s unique tourism experiences and forge meaningful connections on a global scale. We are committed to advancing Goa’s tourism by focusing on innovative approaches like regenerative tourism that prioritize sustainable growth and the preservation of our cultural and natural assets. The visit of esteemed dignitaries from the High Commission of India reaffirms the importance of promoting Goa as a premier global destination and further solidifies our efforts to engage with international stakeholders.”

As part of its initiatives to boost Goa’s tourism, the delegation held a significant meeting with Mr. GB Srithar, Head of Tourism Services at VFS Global. This strategic discussion centered on enhancing connectivity and paving the way for growth opportunities in Goa’s tourism sector. The meeting explored avenues to strengthen Goa’s international reach, enhance ease of travel for international tourists, and position the state as a key destination in the Asian tourism market.

Goa Tourism also had G2G meetings with Mr. Usubaliev, Director at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, and Nazgul Akzholova, Chief Specialist of the Department of Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic. During these discussions, Director of Tourism Mr. Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Mr. Gavin Dias, General Manager, GTDC, Mr. Dhiraj Wagle, Deputy Director of Tourism, and Mr. Sheik Ismail, Senior Vice President of Concorde Exotic Voyages explored potential collaborations to boost inbound tourism between Goa and the Kyrgyz Republic. The meetings concluded on an optimistic note, with promising prospects for bilateral tourism initiatives. Additionally, meetings were conducted with senior officials from IRCTC and Goa Tourism’s delegation partners, including Speedbird, One Calangute, and Concorde Exotic Voyages.

Mr. Rohan A. Khaunte, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, praised the progress made during the event, stating, “ITB Asia 2024 has been an invaluable platform to showcase Goa’s commitment to responsible and regenerative tourism. Our interactions and discussions, such as the meeting with VFS Global, are aimed at creating a seamless travel experience for international visitors and fostering partnerships that will lead to long-term growth. Goa’s diverse tourism offerings and innovative initiatives will continue to set new benchmarks for the industry, and we are excited to see these collaborations come to fruition.”

